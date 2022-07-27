Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market: Industry Value is Projected to Reach $67.82 Billion by 2025, at CAGR of 19.1%

Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market

The global big data analytics in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, analytics type, application, end user, and region.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing inclination toward cloud-based analytics solutions and emerging trend in healthcare such as telehealth and innovations in genomics are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the market. Increase in adoption of big data in the healthcare industry, rise in demand for analytics solution to aid population health management, and shift in preference from a pay-for-service model to a value-based care model propel the growth of the big data analytics in healthcare market.

Major industry players such as - Cerner Corporation, Dell EMC, Allscripts, Epic System Corporation, Microsoft, Optum, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and GE Healthcare.

The global big data in healthcare market was valued at $16.87 billion in 2017 and is expected to garner $67.82 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 260 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2308

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across North America dominated the market in 2017, holding more than half of the total market share. On the other hand, the region across Europe is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment held the largest share in 2017, accounting for 59.3% of total share and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the cloud-based deployment model is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2308

Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. The software segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominance through 2025. However, the services segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2308

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Report -

Big Data and Business Analytics Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

