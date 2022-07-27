Our 73rd deal completed in the Background Screening Industry.

Berg Consulting Group acted as the intermediary for the sale of Global Safety Network. This marks their 73rd M&A deal in the background screening industry.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce Berg Consulting Group acted as the intermediary for the sale of Global Safety Network, a North Dakota based pre-employment and drug screening company.

The acquiring company and Global Safety are both extremely happy with the transaction and are currently working together to ensure a seamless transition.

If you are interested in a possible divestment of your screening company, please reach out to us as the leading M&A intermediary in the Background Screening Industry assisting both buyers and sellers.

This deal marks Berg Consulting Group’s 73rd M&A deal as an intermediary since the firm opened its doors 22 years ago. If you have any interest in M&A activities, whether looking to grow via acquisition or looking to divest, please reach out to chat.

Contact
Evan Zatt
Berg Consulting Group
+1 303-975-1718