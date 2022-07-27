By 2028, Demand for Global Waste To Energy Market Size to Surpass US$ 52.5 Bn, at a 5.3% CAGR Growth: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

[215+ Pages Report] The size & share of the Global Waste To Energy Market was worth around 39.8 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around 52.5 (USD Billion) by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.3% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are China Everbright International Limited, Ramboll Group A/S, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, Wheelabrator Technologies Inc, Veolia, Xcel Energy Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Suez, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC., and Others.

The report analyses the Waste To Energy market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Waste To Energy market.

What is Waste To Energy? How big is the Waste To Energy Industry?

Market Overview:

Waste to energy, or energy from waste, is an energy recovery method that generates energy in the form of light and heat through waste treatment. The majority of these techniques aid in the direct generation of heat or electricity through thermal combustion or the production of a flammable fuel commodity such as synthetic fuels, methane, methanol, and ethanol, among others.

Market Growth Dynamics: Growth Drivers

Heat and power generation from waste to drive market growth

The growth in favorable government regulatory frameworks supporting proper waste disposal, as well as energy production from waste to meet the world's high energy demand, is a primary factor influencing the growth of the global waste-to-energy market. The government's initiatives to commercialize alternative energy sources, such as waste to energy (WTE) technology, the rapid reduction of conventional energy sources, and the compliance with environmental policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions from fossil-fuel use, all contribute to the growth of the market. The rise in industrial and domestic waste has prompted the regional government to promote waste-to-energy generation.

The key players bolstering the implementation of WTE plants across various regions, and the potential of this technique to reduce substantial amounts of harmful emissions due to various factors such as methane avoidance from landfills, and carbon dioxide offset from fossil fuel power generation, and metal recovery for recycling influence the waste. Moreover, space constraints, rising landfilling costs, a focus on renewable energy sources, and growing demands from end-user industries all benefit the market. Furthermore, technological advances in energy recovery to improve the efficiency levels of waste to energy plants expand the waste to energy market's profitable opportunities.

Restraints

The high installation costs of waste to energy plants will limit market growth

On the other hand, initial high set-up costs for waste to energy plants, as well as opposition from resident societies and environmental groups are expected to stymie the market's growth. The growing concerns about the environmental hazards affiliated with the incineration process, as well as inadequate infrastructure and skilled labor, are expected to pose a challenge to the waste-to-energy market from 2021 to 2028.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Waste To Energy market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.3% between 2022 and 2028.

between 2022 and 2028. The Waste To Energy market size was worth around US$ 39.8 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 52.5 Billion by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. By technology, the incineration segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific has seen significant growth in the global waste to energy market in recent years and expected to dominate the global market.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 39.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 52.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.3% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players China Everbright International Limited, Ramboll Group A/S, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, Wheelabrator Technologies Inc, Veolia, Xcel Energy Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Suez, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC., and Others Key Segment By Technology, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Waste To Energy industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Waste To Energy Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Waste To Energy Industry?

What segments does the Waste To Energy Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Waste To Energy Market sample report and company profiles?

Waste To Energy Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted economic growth by delaying the operational processes of key sectors like recycling waste and energy generation. The industries are closed tight or operate under restricted conditions, such as fewer employees and shorter working hours. Many countries, including the United States, Spain, China, Poland, Austria, India, Korea, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy, declared a state of emergency.

The pandemic caused a labor and raw material shortage in the recycling and energy generation industries. The magnitude of the impact may force the closure of some waste-to-energy producers. Manufacturers' production was halted due to a labor shortage. As a result, production output was reduced, resulting in economic losses.

Waste To Energy Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global waste to energy market is segmented on the basis of technology and region.

By technology, the market is divided into biochemical, thermal, and others. The thermal method involves the high-temperature recyclable materials of energy from MSW. Thermal technology encompasses a variety of processes, including combustion or incineration, gasification, and pyrolysis. The main distinction between these technological innovations is the O2 and temperature associated with the process that gives rise to the conversion to final products, water, and CO2, or to intermediate useful products.

During the forecast period, the incineration segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace. Increased waste generation around the world significantly drives global demand for incineration processes. Because incinerators can treat all types of waste, this method is far superior to other thermal waste treatment techniques.

Regional Dominance:

In recent years, Asia Pacific has seen significant growth in the global waste to energy market. With increasing government efforts to implement good MSW management strategies, offering incentives for waste-to-energy initiatives in the form of capital subsidies and feed-in tariff rates, and providing funding for R & D projects on a cost-sharing basis, it has dominated the market globally. As a result of economic development and increasing urbanization, municipal solid waste (MSW) generation in China has increased rapidly as a result. Thus, effective municipal solid waste disposal has emerged as a major environmental crisis in China.

Japan has been one of Asia's leading waste-to-energy markets. The waste-to-energy market in the country is being powered by effective solid waste management and financial assistance for waste-to-energy projects from both local and national governments. Furthermore, in order to protect the environment, the country intends to incorporate treatment and recycling technologies that effectively convert waste into resources or dispose of it properly. As a result, factors such as the rising volume of waste produced and the efforts made by various governments to address this issue are expected to drive demand for waste-to-energy plants in the near future.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Waste To Energy Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global Waste To Energy market include;

China Everbright International Limited

Ramboll Group A/S

Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

Wheelabrator Technologies Inc

Veolia

Xcel Energy Inc.

Covanta Holding Corporation

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Suez

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC

Recent Industry Developments:

January 2021: The Indian state-controlled oil firm (IOC) and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) have collaborated to establish a waste-to-energy plant (WtE) at the NDMC's Ranikhera landfill site in New Delhi.

The Indian state-controlled oil firm (IOC) and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) have collaborated to establish a waste-to-energy plant (WtE) at the NDMC's Ranikhera landfill site in New Delhi. October 2021: The waste-to-energy plant in Kapuluppada, Andhra Pradesh, India, has been officially opened. The plant's capacity is approximately 15 MW, and it is entitled to receive 900 to 1000 tonnes of waste per day from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

Waste To Energy Market By Technology (Biochemical, Thermal, and Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028



The global Waste To Energy market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Biochemical

Thermal

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Technology, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

