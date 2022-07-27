Clinical Microbiology Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business by 2028

The global clinical microbiology market size is expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing need for early detection of infectious diseases and rapidly advancing global healthcare infrastructure boost market growth

The global clinical microbiology market size is expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The market is expected to gain robust traction in the coming years due to rising prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide, growing need for early and accurate disease diagnosis, and increasing R&D activities to develop pathogen-specific diagnostic kits. In addition, growing adoption of advanced genomic techniques for disease detection, increased availability of low-cost clinical microbiology products, and growing use of clinical microbiology products across clinical diagnostic centers and research laboratories are other factors fueling the growth of the global clinical microbiology market.

Clinical microbiology is the study of microbes that cause severe infections in the human body. It involves accurate diagnosis of infectious diseases using bodily fluid samples to identify microbes that cause the infection. Clinical microbiology aids in rapid diagnosis of pathogens and ensures effective administration of antibiotics to enhance treatment results. It uses several advanced diagnostic methods, such as MALDI–TOF mass spectrometry, real-time genome sequencing, and phenotypic microarrays, for sampling and analysis processes. The global clinical microbiology market growth is further driven by rapid development of the healthcare infrastructure worldwide.

Market Dynamics:

Growth in the historic period resulted from the rapid growth in the elderly population, strong economic growth in emerging markets, decline in oil prices, and health insurance reforms globally. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were low healthcare access, shortages of skilled human resources, difficulty in manufacturing biologics, and regulatory changes.

Going forward, faster economic growth, technological developments and the increasing prevalence of diseases due to rising busy and sedentary lifestyles will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are rising interest rates, increasing awareness of alternative therapies and natural remedies, government provisions in healthcare services, and stringent government regulations.

Regional Outlook:

North America is the largest market for healthcare, followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Due to favorable regulations and policies in these regions, healthcare industry is rapidly growing. As the market in developed countries is nearly saturated, market players have shifted their focus toward the developing regions, especially the emerging economies of Asia Pacific.

Competitive Outlook:

The prominent factors favoring market growth include increasing launches and initiatives by the market players to provide rapid treatment for addressing the diseases of the patients in the healthcare industry. Market-trend-based strategies for the healthcare market include increasing the adoption of bundled payments, using digital tools, increasing collaborations across industries and companies, focusing on the development of new medicines, and adopting hybrid imaging technology. Players adopted strategies in the healthcare industry include acquiring companies in similar industries to expand their presence and focusing on offering quality products and services.

The competitive landscape section of the report discusses in detail the company overview, product and services portfolio, business expansion plans, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, and global market position. It further sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, agreements, and product launches.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Merck KGaA, BioMérieux, 3M, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, Hologic Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Arrow Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Memmert, Hardy Diagnostics, NEOGEN Corporation, Biotechnology Solutions, Liofilchem, Shimadzu Corporation, Rapid Micro Biosystems, TCS Biosciences, New Horizons, OpGen, and Vacutest Kima

Further, the report segments the Clinical Microbiology market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and technology among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Clinical Microbiology Market Segmentation:

By Laboratory Instrument Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Incubators

Gram Stainers

Petri Dish Fillers

Microbial Air Samplers

Blood Culture Systems

Autoclave Sterilizers

Bacterial Colony Counters

Anaerobic Culture Systems

Microbial Analyzers

Molecular Diagnostics Instruments

Mass Spectrometers

Microscopes

Others

By Reagent Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pathogen-specific Kits

General Reagents

Others

By Disease Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Bloodstream Infections

Respiratory Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Periodontal Diseases

Urinary Tract Infections

Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical Applications

Food Testing Applications

Clinical Applications

Energy Applications

Environmental Applications

Chemical & Material Manufacturing Applications

Others

By End-user (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

Custom Laboratory Service Providers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of MEA

