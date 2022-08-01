Restaurant Supply Company Restaurantsupply.com Joins Toast Partner Ecosystem best restaurant pos system 2022 all in one pos system pos restaurant system

Restaurantsupply.com has just announced it has joined the Toast Partner Ecosystem, the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants.

Restaurantsupply.com has just announced it has joined the Toast Partner Ecosystem.

Toast, the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, works with select channel partners to go to market with joint solutions that enable restaurant operators to increase revenue, engage and delight guests, and optimize their operations and employee experience.

Toast (https://www.restaurantsupply.com/toast-point-of-sale-system) is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. The Toast Partner Ecosystem is a curated portfolio of more than 180 best-in-class partners who deliver specialized technology solutions and services to help restaurant operators increase sales, engage guests, and keep employees happy.

RestaurantSupply.com is an online source for commercial kitchen equipment and restaurant supplies. Striving to make every online purchase simple and informative with in-house experts helping throughout the process, The online inventory includes products like commercial ovens and ranges, griddles, ice cream machines, microwaves, hot dogs cookers, commercial refrigerators, and food processors, and much more.

With this partnership, restaurantsupply.com customers will have the added benefit of software that can offer increased productivity, streamlined inventory, and increased profits. A POS system can reduce labor costs by streamlining inventory management and allowing staff to spend more time with customers. It can also improve customer satisfaction by making inventory easier to find and placing it in a centralized location.

With the world moving increasingly towards software and digital solutions, a complete POS system is necessary to survive as a service industry company.

Partnering with Toast POS is a big step in integrating systems for ease of use and contactless technology to help reduce labor costs for restaurant supply customers. Software is the future of this industry and many other service-based industries because of labor shortages, increased labor costs, demand for contactless service, and increased online ordering.

About Restaurant Supply Company

Restaurantsupply.com (https://www.restaurantsupply.com/) was founded on February 4, 1999, as a brick-and-mortar store that turned online e-commerce kitchen equipment and supplies shopping platform. Restaurantsupply.com is a leading restaurant supply store known for its iconic brands, easy ordering process, and expert customer service staff. The company carries over 200 top-ranking kitchen supply brands and specializes in commercial restaurant equipment.

