Computational Biology Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Computational Biology Market Size – USD 3.58 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 22.4%, Market trends –Advancement in technology, and increased investment in R&D.” — Emergen Research

The global Computational Biology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.58 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Computational biology is used to analyze biological data such as cell populations, genetic sequences, and protein samples and also discover new predictions.

The advent of innovative technologies such as sequencing, and high-throughput experimental methods like yeast two-hybrid, microarray, and chip-chip assays are generating a demand for mathematical modeling, analytical methods, and simulations for effective and hassle-free analysis of the data. Advancement in technology has opened up many options for innovation in the healthcare sector. Increased government funding, investments in research and development, and a rise in demand for predictive modeling for usage in various sequencing projects are driving the demand for the computational biology market.

Several companies are doing clinical studies in pharmacogenomics, and an increase in the number of clinical trials will propel the demand for the market in the coming years. An upsurge in the design and development of personalized medicine and disease modeling will also impact the demand. Computational biology also reduces the risk of human involvement in the clinical testing process, which further boosts the demand for the market’s product.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, the U.S. Department of Energy announced a funding of USD 5 million in computational biology for six new research projects. The purpose of the funding is to develop new analytical tools and software for managing an increase in the quantity of genomics and other data resulting from the study of microbes and other biological systems.

The In-House service-type segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. Several Biopharma companies are undertaking clinical trials in their own buildings to avoid extra cost and also to prevent the risk of leakage of their pipeline projects. Moreover, as technology is becoming affordable, more companies are opting for in-house service.

The cellular & biology simulation segment is driven due to the high demand from computational genomics. The segment will witness growth owing to recent developments in IT technologies and cloud computing. Computational genomics is more specifically used for pattern recognition and analysis problems such as motif finding, gene finding, gene function prediction, evolutionary models, and fusion of sequence and expression information.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Computational Biology Market on the basis of service-type, application, end-use, and region:

Service-Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

In-House

Contract

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cellular & Biology Simulation

Computational Genomics

Database

Infrastructure / Hardware

Software & Services

Computational Proteomics

Pharmacogenomics

Others

Drug discovery and disease modeling

Target identification

Target Validation

Lead Discovery

Lead Optimization

Pre-clinical drug development

Pharmacokinetics

Pharmacodynamics

Clinical trials

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Human Body Simulation Software

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Academics

Industry

Commercial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Computational Biology market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

