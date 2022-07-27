Gamification Market Size: Leading Players, Demands, Trends, Growth Factors, Strategy, Price and Gross Margin till 2030

Emergen Research Logo

The global gamification market size was USD 11.69 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for processing and showing personalized results and rapid digitization of businesses to generate new revenue avenues are factors driving gamification market revenue growth.

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Gamification business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation. The report eventually offers conclusive data related to the Gamification market growth assessed on both regional and global levels.

The solution segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Gamification is popular among learners because it combines "entertainment" with serious learning. Organizations recognize advantages of using it for sticky learning, on-the-job application, practice and nudges to mastery, and achieving necessary behavioral change. There is a high rate of adoption of gamification solutions in corporate world owing to various advantages, such as it provides stickier learning experience, since learner is completely involved in numerous activities and challenges, as opposed to passive learning method provided by a more typical eLearning approach.

The cloud-based infrastructure segment is being used by many big businesses in areas, such as BFSI, e-commerce, education, retail, and others, to build collaborative experiences for users. Cloud-based solutions assist users with features, such as simple installation, maintenance, and software upgrades, among others which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The retail segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Gamification is not a new marketing approach and many firms have used it to acquire new consumers. Gamification is widely used in the retail industry, from lotteries and quizzes to game applications designed to promote brand and encourage sales. The firm creates a game that sells its product, but it effectively incorporates advertising within gameplay. With a multiplayer advergame, business marketing chances expand significantly, as consumers seek out competitive partners, persuading friends and family to download the game and ultimately, purchase product, which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

One of the report’s central components is the broad Gamification market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Gamification market players.

Emergen Research has segmented the global gamification market based on component type, deployment type, vertical, and region:

· Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

o Solution

o Services

· Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

o Cloud

o On-premises

· Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

o Education

o Healthcare

o Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

o Retail

o Manufacturing

o Telecom

o IT

o Hospitality

o Others

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Microsoft, SAP, BI WORLDWIDE, Verint Systems Inc., Aon plc, Hoopla, Centrical, Mambo Solutions Ltd, MPS Interactive Systems, and Influitive.

What are the key factors driving the global Gamification market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Gamification market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

