On World Hepatitis Day TURBOARD shares Data Analytics on Hepatitis B Global Vaccination Outlook

Data-Care for Health Hepatitis B Vaccine Coverage

TURBOARD Releases Data Analytics and Statistics About Hepatitis B Vaccination

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Hepatitis Day, observed on July 28 every year, aims to raise global awareness of hepatitis — a group of infectious diseases known as hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E — and encourage prevention, diagnosis and treatment. World Hepatitis Day (WHD) is recognized annually on July 28th, the birthday of Dr. Baruch Blumberg (1925–2011). Dr. Blumberg discovered the hepatitis B virus in 1967, and 2 years later he developed the first hepatitis B vaccine. These achievements culminated in Dr. Blumberg winning the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1976. Organizations around the world, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and CDC, commemorate WHD to raise awareness about viral hepatitis, which impacts more than 354 million people worldwide. WHD creates an opportunity to educate people about the burden of these infections, CDC’s efforts to combat viral hepatitis around the world, and actions people can take to prevent these infections.Viral hepatitis — a group of infectious diseases known as hepatitis A, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, hepatitis D, and hepatitis E — affects millions of people worldwide, causing both acute (short-term) and chronic (long-term) liver disease. Viral hepatitis causes more than one million deaths each year. While deaths from tuberculosis and HIV have been declining, deaths from hepatitis are increasing. TURBOARD shares interactive Data Analytics and Insight in terms of Hepatitis B Global Vaccination Coverage, where you can review all the relevant information and statistics per country, region, years and more.About TURBOARD:TURBOARD is an innovative Business Intelligence and Data Analytics company, with a focus on increasing productivity, performance, and profitability through its seamless integration, interconnectivity and real time data analytics. TURBOARD’s products are both for Data Professionals and Managers. With a focus in innovation, and customer satisfaction, TURBOARD transforms and disrupts data monetization in the fastest, and easiest platform regardless of the high number of the users. For more information, please visit www.turboard.com

