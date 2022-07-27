Container Glass Market Growth Powered with Latest Development Scenario & Influencing Trends

Container Glass Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand from the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors drive the growth of the global container glass market.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Container Glass Market by Glass Type (Borosilicate-Based and Soda-Lime-Silica-Based), Forming Method (Blow & Blow, Press & Blow, and Narrow Neck Press & Blow), and End User (Foods & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”. According to the report, the global container glass industry generated $82.2 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $155.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The container glass market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the container glass market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the container glass market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global container glass market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in utilization for food storage purposes and rise in demand for premium alcoholic beverages. However, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in severity of diseases that led to increased adoption of container glass for storage and packaging of pharmaceuticals and rise in research and development (R&D) activities for producing highly efficient medicines in which glass-based equipment is used for product sampling, storage, and other applications.

Some ruling enterprises in the global container glass market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global container glass industry include Amcor Limited, FrigoGlass, Owens-Illinois Inc., Consol Glass Pty Ltd., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Vitro, S.A.B de C.V., Vidrala.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global container glass market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to utilization of container glass in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, foods & beverages, and chemical manufacturing, rise in demand for packaged food items, and storage of a wide range of food items for long durations.

