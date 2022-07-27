In Vitro Diagnostics Market Is Expected to Reach USD 91 Billion at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2027

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on In Vitro Diagnostics Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. Some of the key players involved in the study are Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Siemens AG, QIAGEN N.V., Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The global in vitro diagnostics market size was valued at $67 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $91 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2027.

In vitro diagnostics is defined as medical devices which are used by laboratories to perform diagnostic tests inside a laboratory. These tests are performed on samples collected from a patient’s body such as blood, urine, and tissues. Furthermore, medical devices used to perform in vitro diagnosis also require the use of various technologies to conduct the tests. For instance, blood collected from a patient is analyzed for hepatitis infection by using enzyme linked immunosorbent assay technique to analyze the blood. Furthermore, the testing procedure also requires use of various reagents and the use of software for smooth operations. In addition, in vitro diagnostics are used for detection of various medical conditions such as infectious diseases, diabetes, oncology/cancer, cardiology diseases, autoimmune diseases, nephrology, and HIV/AIDS. Moreover, these tests are performed in various medical facilities such as hospitals, standalone laboratories, and academic & medical schools.

Factors such as rise in awareness about healthcare, surge in incidences of chronic and infectious disease, and cost-effective diagnostic solutions are boost the growth of the in vitro diagnostics market. Similarly, rise in use of automated instruments and point-of-care diagnostic solutions, surge in government expenditure on healthcare globally, and accurate and faster test results supplement the growth of the in vitro diagnostics market.

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Segments and Sub-segments::

In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Key Players: Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Siemens AG, QIAGEN N.V., Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

In Vitro Diagnostics Market By Product And Services: Reagents, Instruments, Software And Services

In Vitro Diagnostics Market By Technique: Immunodiagnostics, Hematology, Molecular Diagnostics, Tissue Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Others

In Vitro Diagnostics Market By Application: Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Cardiac Diseases, Immune System Disorders, Nephrological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Others

In Vitro Diagnostics Market By End User: Standalone Laboratories, Hospitals, Academic And Medical Schools, Point Of Care, Others

