(Video) Iran: Resistance Units Activities in Tehran and Shiraz

The Resistance Units regularly engage in activities aimed at challenging and shattering the regime’s attempts to impose an atmosphere of repression.

PARIS, FRANCE, July 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) reported that Resistance Units in Tehran continued their anti-repression activities on Sunday evening, July 24 at 20:20 local time by broadcasting anti-regime chants over a public announcement system at Bagh Irani on Parkway highway.They broadcast slogans such as “Democracy and Freedom with Maryam Rajavi ”, “We fight and we shall take Iran back”, and “Iranians are vigilant and hate the Shah and mullahs”.Resistance Units projected images of the leadership of the Iranian Resistance, Massoud Rajavi and Maryam Rajavi, and the crossed-out image of Ali Khamenei on the sides of tall buildings during the evening, on Afarinesh Boulevard in Shiraz, on Saturday evening, July 23, at 21:15 using outdoor projectors.The projected images were 12 meters in diameter.The Resistance units regularly engage in activities aimed at challenging and shattering the regime’s attempts to impose an atmosphere of repression.The Resistance Units, in pursuit of their anti-repression campaign, broadcast chants of “Mullahs’ regime must be overthrown”, “Raisi, you are the 1988 executioner”, “Death to Khamenei”, and called for regime change in Iran, in Rahnamai Avenue in Mashhad, at 9:40 pm local time, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.Chants Of: “Death to Khamenei, Viva Rajavi,” “No to the Shah, No to the Mullahs, Damned Be Both of Them,” “Death to the Principle of the Velayat-e Faqih (Absolute Clerical Rule).”The Resistance Units https://english.mojahedin.org/iranian-resistance-units/ broadcast chants of “Death to Khamenei, viva Rajavi,” “Democracy, freedom, with Maryam Rajavi,” “No to the Shah, no to the mullahs, damned be both of them,” “Down with the principle of the velayat-e faqih (absolute clerical rule), hail to the liberation army,” and “Raisi, the murderer, will be held accountable,” in Sheikh Park Forest Hill, in Urmia, northwest Iran, on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 20:30 local time. They also called for the regime’s overthrow.The day before, the Resistance Units broadcast chants of “Democracy, freedom, with Maryam Rajavi,” “Rajavi is the leader of a generation, which is making every sacrifice for freedom,” and “Iranians are vigilant, they hate both the Shah and the Mullahs,” in Tehran’s Orkideh Park.They called for the regime’s overthrow. The chants also included, “The clerical regime will be overthrown,” “Death to Khamenei, damned be Khomeini,” and “Death to Khamenei, viva Rajavi.”The same day, at 18:10 local time, the Resistance Units broadcast chants of “Iranians are vigilant, they hate both the Shah and the Mullahs,” “Democracy, freedom, with Maryam Rajavi,” “Raisi is the henchman of the 1988 massacre,” and “Death to the principle of velayat-e faqih,” in South Khayyam street in the city of Urmia.Resistance Units in Mashhad and Esfahan continued their anti-repression activities on Thursday, July 14 by broadcasting anti-regime chants over a public announcement.In Mashhad, they broadcast slogans such as “Overthrow”, “Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi”, “Mullahs’ regime must be overthrown”, and “Raisi, you are the 1988 executioner” on Chaman Blvd at 20:40 local time.In Esfahan, at 21:15 local time, Resistance Units broadcast slogans such as “Overthrow”, “Rajavi is a hero, who stands with the laborers”, “Raisi, you are the 1988 executioner”, “Down with the Velayat-e Faqih regime”, “Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi”, “No to Crown or Turban, Mullah’s Days Are Over”, “Khamenei and his regime must be overthrown”, “Shah, sultan, velayat, your end is near!” in Mirza Kouchak-Khan park.

In view of the absolute repression and the use of brute force in dealing with any form of opposition, Iran’s ruling religious dictatorship be overthrown?