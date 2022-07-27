(Video) Iran: Resistance Units Activities in Tehran and Shiraz

The Resistance Units in Tehran continued their anti-repression activities on Sunday evening, July 24 at 20:20 local time by broadcasting anti-regime chants over a public announcement system at Bagh Irani on Parkway highway.

The Resistance Units in Tehran continued their anti-repression activities on Sunday evening, July 24 at 20:20 local time by broadcasting anti-regime chants over a public announcement system at Bagh Irani on Parkway highway.

The Resistance Units projected images of the leadership of the Iranian Resistance, Massoud and Maryam Rajavi, and the crossed-out image of Ali Khamenei on the sides of tall buildings during the evening, on Afarinesh Boulevard in Shiraz, on Saturday, July 23.

The Resistance Units projected images of the leadership of the Iranian Resistance, Massoud and Maryam Rajavi, and the crossed-out image of Ali Khamenei on the sides of tall buildings during the evening, on Afarinesh Boulevard in Shiraz, on Saturday, July 23.

The Resistance Units, in pursuit of their anti-repression campaign, broadcast chants of “Mullahs’ regime must be overthrown”, “Raisi, you are the 1988 executioner”, and “Death to Khamenei”, and called for regime change in Iran on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

The Resistance Units, in pursuit of their anti-repression campaign, broadcast chants of “Mullahs’ regime must be overthrown”, “Raisi, you are the 1988 executioner”, and “Death to Khamenei”, and called for regime change in Iran on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

The Resistance Units broadcast chants of “Democracy, freedom, with Maryam Rajavi,” “Rajavi is the leader of a generation, which is making every sacrifice for freedom,” and “Iranians are vigilant, they hate both the Shah and the Mullahs,” in Tehran’s Orkideh Park.

The Resistance Units broadcast chants of “Democracy, freedom, with Maryam Rajavi,” “Rajavi is the leader of a generation, which is making every sacrifice for freedom,” and “Iranians are vigilant, they hate both the Shah and the Mullahs,” in Tehran’s Orkideh Park.

The Resistance Units regularly engage in activities aimed at challenging and shattering the regime’s attempts to impose an atmosphere of repression.

Resistance units" called for the regime’s overthrow. The chants also included, “The clerical regime will be overthrown,” “Death to Khamenei, damned be Khomeini,” and “Death to Khamenei, viva Rajavi.”
— MEK
PARIS, FRANCE, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) reported that Resistance Units in Tehran continued their anti-repression activities on Sunday evening, July 24 at 20:20 local time by broadcasting anti-regime chants over a public announcement system at Bagh Irani on Parkway highway.

They broadcast slogans such as “Democracy and Freedom with Maryam Rajavi”, “We fight and we shall take Iran back”, and “Iranians are vigilant and hate the Shah and mullahs”.

Resistance Units projected images of the leadership of the Iranian Resistance, Massoud Rajavi and Maryam Rajavi, and the crossed-out image of Ali Khamenei on the sides of tall buildings during the evening, on Afarinesh Boulevard in Shiraz, on Saturday evening, July 23, at 21:15 using outdoor projectors.

The projected images were 12 meters in diameter.

The Resistance units regularly engage in activities aimed at challenging and shattering the regime’s attempts to impose an atmosphere of repression.

The Resistance Units, in pursuit of their anti-repression campaign, broadcast chants of “Mullahs’ regime must be overthrown”, “Raisi, you are the 1988 executioner”, “Death to Khamenei”, and called for regime change in Iran, in Rahnamai Avenue in Mashhad, at 9:40 pm local time, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Chants Of: “Death to Khamenei, Viva Rajavi,” “No to the Shah, No to the Mullahs, Damned Be Both of Them,” “Death to the Principle of the Velayat-e Faqih (Absolute Clerical Rule).”

The Resistance Unitshttps://english.mojahedin.org/iranian-resistance-units/ broadcast chants of “Death to Khamenei, viva Rajavi,” “Democracy, freedom, with Maryam Rajavi,” “No to the Shah, no to the mullahs, damned be both of them,” “Down with the principle of the velayat-e faqih (absolute clerical rule), hail to the liberation army,” and “Raisi, the murderer, will be held accountable,” in Sheikh Park Forest Hill, in Urmia, northwest Iran, on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 20:30 local time. They also called for the regime’s overthrow.

The day before, the Resistance Units broadcast chants of “Democracy, freedom, with Maryam Rajavi,” “Rajavi is the leader of a generation, which is making every sacrifice for freedom,” and “Iranians are vigilant, they hate both the Shah and the Mullahs,” in Tehran’s Orkideh Park.

They called for the regime’s overthrow. The chants also included, “The clerical regime will be overthrown,” “Death to Khamenei, damned be Khomeini,” and “Death to Khamenei, viva Rajavi.”

The same day, at 18:10 local time, the Resistance Units broadcast chants of “Iranians are vigilant, they hate both the Shah and the Mullahs,” “Democracy, freedom, with Maryam Rajavi,” “Raisi is the henchman of the 1988 massacre,” and “Death to the principle of velayat-e faqih,” in South Khayyam street in the city of Urmia.

Resistance Units in Mashhad and Esfahan continued their anti-repression activities on Thursday, July 14 by broadcasting anti-regime chants over a public announcement.

In Mashhad, they broadcast slogans such as “Overthrow”, “Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi”, “Mullahs’ regime must be overthrown”, and “Raisi, you are the 1988 executioner” on Chaman Blvd at 20:40 local time.

In Esfahan, at 21:15 local time, Resistance Units broadcast slogans such as “Overthrow”, “Rajavi is a hero, who stands with the laborers”, “Raisi, you are the 1988 executioner”, “Down with the Velayat-e Faqih regime”, “Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi”, “No to Crown or Turban, Mullah’s Days Are Over”, “Khamenei and his regime must be overthrown”, “Shah, sultan, velayat, your end is near!” in Mirza Kouchak-Khan park.

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 61 65 32 31
email us here

In view of the absolute repression and the use of brute force in dealing with any form of opposition, Iran’s ruling religious dictatorship be overthrown?

You just read:

(Video) Iran: Resistance Units Activities in Tehran and Shiraz

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 61 65 32 31
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
(Video) Iran: Resistance Units Activities in Tehran and Shiraz
(Video) While Western Powers Push To Revive JCPOA, Iran Officials Explicitly Brag About Producing Nuclear Bombs
(Video)Thousands joined “On the March to Freedom” in Berlin, in Solidarity with the Iranian Resistance.
View All Stories From This Author