Mobile App Development Platforms Market Analysis By Industry Acquisition, Size Estimation, Overview & Forecast till 2027

Market Size – USD 7.93 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.4%, Market Trends – Rising application of reliable mobile app development practices

Rising implementation of cloud-based technology and increasing smartphone adoption for commercial purposes are some key factors driving market growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mobile App Development Platforms (MADP) market size reached USD 7.93 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 25.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving MADP market revenue growth include increasing cloud-based technology adoption and growing smartphone adoption for commercial purposes. In addition, rising application of reliable mobile app development practices is expected to fuel revenue growth of the market in near future. For development of mobile apps, cloud technologies can be beneficial. As use of various mobile and wearable device technologies grows, application developers will need to emphasize on ability to create and synchronize programs on several platforms. Due to the cloud, developers can create software that can be used on a range of devices and has similar functions, capacities, and information. Additionally, through employing cloud services, mobile app developers can concurrently launch their apps on several platforms, such as iPhone and Android, as program functions equally on both platforms. Furthermore, application developers will have less work to do, allowing for faster and more broad rollout.

The Mobile App Development Platforms market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2020 to 2028. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better standing in the years to come. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as the recent developments in the Mobile App Development Platforms industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall market study.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud deployment is becoming highly enticing to businesses as app developers utilize cloud services for operational mobility and real-time deployment effectiveness.

Large enterprises segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period as large organizations are highly focusing on using cloud services to streamline overall work processes

Android segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period as a result of increasing popularity of Android mobile apps. Android mobile apps have a substantial users and are becoming highly popular, especially in developing countries.

Due to rising need for fintech mobile applications in BFSI industry, BFSI segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period

North America is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets due to presence of highly advanced Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, convenient access to Internet, and increasing penetration of smartphones in countries in the region

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Mobile App Development Platforms market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

International Business Machines Corporation, Kony, Inc., SAP SE, Apple, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., and Telerik AD

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2021-2028.

Emergen Research has segmented global Mobile App Development Platforms (MADP) market on the basis of deployment, organization size, operating system, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Businesses

Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Android

iOS

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Education

Manufacturing

Construction

Transportation & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Telecom & IT

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Mobile App Development Platforms market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Mobile App Development Platforms market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Mobile App Development Platforms market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Mobile App Development Platforms Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

