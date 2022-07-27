Decentralized Applications (Dapps) Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend, Future scope, with Top 10 Key Players

Emergen Research Logo

The growth in demand for fast and secure online transactions, and the growing adoption of blockchain technology are driving the market demand.

DApps Market Size – USD 10.52 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 56.1%, Market Trends – Rise of demand for online payment and wallets, smart contacts, and online gambling.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global DApps Market is forecasted to reach USD 368.25 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The DApps market is anticipated to expand significantly due to the growing rate of online gambling along with the need for a peer-peer transaction to reduce the chances of online payment breakdowns.The continual adoption of advanced technology and IoT based applications among the users is augmenting the market growth. Moreover, DApps is an open-source application, which means to build this application, developers are not required to take permission from any authority. Besides, the cost-effective development charges to build a decentralized application are also stimulating the overall market growth.

Decentralized Applications (Dapps) Market has witnessed a growth from USD million from 2017 to 2022 with a highest CAGR is estimated to reach USD in 2027.

The Research Report focuses on competitive landscape of industry that includes company profiles, business overview, sales area, market performance and manufacturing cost structure. The report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries with prominent players in the global industry.

Decentralized Applications (Dapps) Market : Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the Decentralized Applications (Dapps) Market are profiled in-depth in the report and their strategies, collaborations, and product innovations. The analysis of the key players and their strategies to fortify their presence in the market impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the Decentralized Applications (Dapps) Market .

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are:

ConsenSys, Blockchain

Intelligence Group Inc.,

SoluLab Inc, Arctouch Inc,

10clouds, OpenLedger,

Ionixx Technologies Private Limited,

Hyperlink InfoSystem,

Perfectial Group,

Fueled Technologies Pvt. Ltd

The report offers these individuals a vivid description of the competitive spectrum of the global Decentralized Applications (Dapps) Market. The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain's functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic's aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness.

Some Key Highlights From the Report :

The EOS holds the largest market share, followed by TRON due to the rise of the popularity of innovative games and gambling applications. Most of the gambling and gaming DApps are hosted on EOS and TRON. Besides, the extreme scalability of EOS in terms of transaction per second provides a better platform to develop various DApps for developers.

Although the acceptance of finance DApps high-risk and gambling category is dominating the market, due to the flexible regulations and fund protection facilities, the gambling category remains the topmost used application by the user.

The E-Commerce industry is expected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecasted period, followed by the healthcare industry. Increasing usage of smart contracts and demand for the safer transaction process in the e-commerce business is fueling the DApps market. The healthcare industry will experience significant growth with 56.5% CAGR in the anticipated timeframe owing to features like data sharing through the DApps among hospitals and medical experts for better treatment of patients.

Escalating demand for more convenient business transaction management and acceptance of digitalization among several industries is propelling the DApps market in North America, which is expected to achieve a significant market share.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dApps market based on blockchain, category, end-use industry, and region:

Type Blockchain (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

EOS

TRON

Ethereum

IOST

Steem

Neo

Others

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gambling

Exchange

High-Risk

Game

Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

E-Commerce

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Decentralized Applications (Dapps) Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

