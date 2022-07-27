Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Thermal Paper market is forecast to reach USD 6.75 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the billing operations, owing to its characteristic of faster and efficient printing. However, the rising prevalence of stringent regulations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which aims to limit Bisphenol-A (BPA) levels, as thermal paper base contains at least one coating of the highly toxic chemicals, may hamper the demand of Thermal Paper in the market.

Rapid urbanization has changed the way of life of individuals and, thus, has expanded the pervasiveness of the point of sale (POS) and billing operations over a broad aspect; therefore, augmenting the demand for the market product. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding less utilization of paper for billing applications and rising online transactions for e-commerce applications have increased the use of digital receipts, which will be hindering the growth of the Thermal Paper market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on paper coating type, Non-Top coated thermal paper generated a revenue of USD 2.54 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period, owing to its superior fundamental characteristics It is utilized in many applications including accounts, operating logs, purchase order types, pricing quotations, contract documentation, incident information, and many others.

The POS receipts contributed to the largest market share in 2019. The market in the APAC region for POS receipts is the major shareholder of the Thermal Paper market and is likely to hold around 63.0% of the market the year 2027, as they are used in many sectors such as government facilities, production units, and retail centers for material management.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market for Thermal Paper. The consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures adopted in the area is driving the market. The Asia Pacific region holds approximately 35.0% of the Thermal Paper market, followed by North America, which contains around 28.0% market in the year 2019.

Key participants include Koehler Paper Group, Oji Holdings Corporation, Mitsubishi Paper Mills (MPM), Ricoh Company Ltd., Siam Paper, Appvion Operations Inc., Nakagawa Manufacturing Inc., Jujo Limited, Hansol Paper, and Nakagawa Manufacturing Inc., among others.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Top Coated

Non-Top Coated

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Direct Thermal

Thermal Transfers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

POS Receipts

Lottery & Gaming Tickets

Labels & Tags

Others

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Thermal Paper market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Thermal Paper market.

The global Thermal Paper market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

