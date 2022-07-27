Agro Textile Market Growth, Trend and Opportunity 2022-2027 | High Demand In Food Industry Drives Growth

Reports And Data

The Global Agro Textile Market Anticipated To Reach USD 14.5 Billion At CAGR Of 5.2% during the forecast Period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agro textile market accounted for about USD 9.8 Billion in 2019. Growing demand for fishing nets and anti-hail nets are anticipated to remain some of the major drivers for the global agro textile market in the near future. Demand for organic food products is increasing due to awareness associated with fitness and wellness among people. Besides, there is an increasing use of agro textiles in floriculture, culmination and vegetable farming applications. Rising awareness and training related to organic farming in farmers through various schemes and workshops organized by authorities and non-government groups is fueling the demand for agro textile market further. Favourable government regulations are also projected to impact this sector. For instance, the Indian government’s aggressive merchandising for shade nets through NHB and NHM is also predicted to increase the development in this market.

Asia pacific is the dominant region in the agro textile market due to favorable climatic situations and considerable availability of farming land. China is one of the world’s largest exporter of agro textile. Major driving force for the increasing agro textile need in the Asia Pacific region is mainly due to the very best awareness of horticulture & floriculture industry in this region.

Future key finding of the report

The global agro textiles demand valued at about USD 9.8 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach to about USD 14.5 Billion in 2027. Agrotech possess various benefits such as protection from pest, mild or hail, lightweight, biodegradability, resistance to microorganisms, and high capacity to maintain water.

The demand for the woven type valued at USD 3.0 Billion in 2019 and it is projected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. This type is mainly used for the constructions that are employed for wind and hail protection.

Aquaculture is projected to be the fastest application growing at a CAGR of 5.2% in terms of revenue from 2019 to 2027. Rising importance of fish for applications aside from meals, inclusive of manufacturing of nutraceuticals and nutritional supplements, has been considered one of the number one element for the growth of this sector.

The demand for aggrotech merchandise for animal husbandry inside the Middle East & Africa valued about 4.0 kilo tons in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% over the upcoming years.

Major corporations actively operating inside the industry consist of Beaulieu technical textile, Belton Industries Ltd., Bv Agro Irrigation Co., Capatex Ltd., Diatex, Hebel Aining Import and Export

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 and Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Woven

Nonwoven

Knitting

Others

Product Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 and Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Fishing nets

Anti-hail nets

Bird protection nets

Mulch-mats

Shade nets

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 and Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Aquaculture

Floriculture

Horticulture

Husbandry

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Agro Textile market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Agro Textile market.

The global Agro Textile market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

