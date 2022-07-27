Ketogenic Diet Market 2022 – 2028 : Growing prevalence of obesity and growing need for effective weight-management

Market Size – 9.59 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.8%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ketogenic Diet Market is expected to be valued at USD 15.60 billion in 2028 from USD 9.59 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 5.8% through the forecast period. The exponential progress of the market can be accredited to the increasing need for strategic weight-loss regimens, the increasing craze for low-carb and low-sugar diets, and the surging consciousness about the health benefits of ketogenic diets. The escalating incidences of obesity and diabetes across the globe coupled with the growing need to minimize the risks of comorbidities associated with these disorders are adding traction to the market growth.

The increasing use of the ketogenic diet to treat hard-to-control epileptic seizures in children and the benefits of ketogenic beverages in adults diagnosed with epilepsy are some of the features bolstering the market growth. The accelerated shift of consumers towards clean and natural products and the growing effectiveness of keto diets to treat obesity and diabetes are further projected to propel the industry growth in the forecast timeframe.

The ketogenic diets are highly beneficial in regulating blood sugar levels and insulin levels through a reduction in carbohydrate intake. They also confer metabolic advantages in chronic conditions such as cancer, neurodegenerative disease, and insulin resistance-linked conditions. This is projected to further fuel the market growth in the estimated timeframe. However, the increasing health complications linked with the long-term keto diets are projected to impede the market growth in the forecast timeframe.

To get a sample copy of the report, click on @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3825

Top Profiled in Ketogenic Diet Market Report:

• Perfect Keto

• Nestlé

• Know Brainer Foods

• Zenwise Health

• Pruvit Ventures

• Bulletproof 360

• Ample Foods

• Keto and Company

Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Beverages

• Supplements

• Snacks

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Retailers

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Buy Premium Reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/3825

Key Takeaways of Ketogenic Diet Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Ketogenic Diet industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of Ketogenic Diet Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in Ketogenic Diet Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3825

Thanks for reading our report. Please connect with us in case you require further details on the report or its customization. Our market research team will ensure the report is well-suited to your needs.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

