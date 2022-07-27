Shampoo Market – Global Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges

Shampoo Market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Shampoo Market is all set to upscale along the lines of innovation in the forecast period. Flexible packaging has made a beeline into the CPG vertical and the scene is expected to be the same in the forecast period. There are various types of flexible packaging available, like post-consumer recycled, compostable, and biodegradable. Also, fat-turnaround helps in digitally printed flexible packaging, thereby rendering the CPG vertical flexible.

The global market for shampoos is getting a boost due to a variety of reasons. Some of these reasons include a rise in the per capita income the world over and increasing product innovation in the realm of shampoos. In addition, aiding the market growth is the emerging men’s grooming sector and a greater demand for specialized products like organic shampoos and natural shampoos. Moreover, there is a growing threat of environmental pollution that leads to a variety of hair problems such as hair fall, dandruff, oily hair, etc. which necessitates the use of shampoos. Also, with the changing lifestyle and growing urbanization, there is heightened consumer awareness regarding personal care and grooming and this will also aid the growth of the shampoo market.

The global shampoo market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 31,900 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a moderate CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Shampoo Market:

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the herbal shampoo segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 11,200 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The herbal shampoo segment is estimated to account for more than one-third of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to lose market share by 2022 over 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the mid-price segment will reach a value of about US$ 9,100 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the forecast period. The mid-price segment is forecasted to account for more than one-third of the total revenue share of the price segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to gain in market share by 2022 as compared with the year 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the men demographic segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 12,100 Mn in 2022. The men demographic segment is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the APEJ region in the men demographic segment.

Persistence Market Research forecasts the supermarket/hypermarket segment to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 4% from 2017 to 2022.

The report has also included the profiles of some of the leading companies in the shampoo market like Kao Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Shiseido Company Limited, The Unilever Group, Amway Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, The Detox Market Inc., Kimberly Clark Corporation, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

