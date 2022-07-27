ONE SMALL STEP FOR CROLON MARS, ONE GIANT LEAP FOR THE CRONOS CHAIN - CROLON MARS METAVERSE BEGINS THE BUIL PHASE

Play to Earn UI Beginnings of a Meta World RMT Reviews & News

Crolon Mars begin the build of their Play to Earn & Metaverse products, 6 weeks from launching on Cronos

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crolon Mars is a project that we at RMT have been keeping an eye on for some time. With the project launching officially 6 weeks ago, one could expect the team to work on listings and marketing to find a sound base. That is exactly what the team have done, with articles finding their way onto BBC News, Bloomberg, Google News, NASDAQ & Many more.

Since their launch the guys have been very busy, securing partnerships with POODL Token - A AR/VR Project on the Binance Smart Chain, captained by Sasha, who is someone with a lot of knowledge and experience within the crypto industry. Sasha's help and knowledge have been a key resource for Crolon Mars, with the team extremely thankful to have the help of such a great figure within the space.

Robert Browning from SEEK Token has also been a key supporter of the project and the team were very quick to KYC themselves through SEEK. A KYC with Seek is not only seen as a huge tick within the industry, but it also allows access to the “SEEK O System, " a community of real projects with real goals. It’s a great place to co-operate, learn and progress and another driving force behind the early success of Crolon Mars. The key takeaway here is that when a project thinks and acts like a business instead of a “Quick earner” you see continuous improvement.

Another key milestone for Crolon Mars was the recent listing on Coingecko, which was recently completed. This is due to the team's transparency and roadmap, as well as their financials, which are well documented and made readily available to investors. It’s something that we don’t see too much within the crypto space at the moment, but it is something that will become a lot more apparent as the industry looks to secure itself from scammers and become the safe space that we all envisaged.

Working with RMT News & Reviews has been a key component for Crolon Mars, with David joining the team as CFO & Project Manager. David has a wealth of experience within the Financial, Automation & Robotics industry, spending years in Service & Project management. The key point that this raises is that while the project is only 6 weeks old, the team has managed to procure the correct resources to work on delivering what they set out to do on their roadmap and within the countless investor calls that they have been involved in.

So with the token approaching 2 months of age, where do they stand. Well, let’s just say that they are not resting on their Laurels with the Play to Earn game, based within their metaverse already in the build phase. The team have partnered with Softtik Technologies and already placed the funds where needed, to commence with not only the Play to Earn build, but also to begin work on their Mars Metaverse (Something that the Softtik team have already begun to create after a very short space of time)

This shows what we are to expect from the project. . . No Gimmicks, No Memes and no false promises. What we see here is a team that set out their plans and then sticks to them and in some cases even beats their deadlines. It’s a breath of fresh air to see a project really “Going for it” and building its offering while the markets are quiet.

With the endless possibilities attached to Meta Worlds, the world is effectively their oyster and I for one will be keeping a close eye on the project and team, as we may have a new behemoth within the Metaverse & Meta world space.

The Metaverse build begins