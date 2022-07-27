DIY Danni & Toni Contest Offers Cash for Creative Nail Designs

Danni & Toni Logo Danni & Toni Art Design Contest Clear Nails

Fast-growing cosmetics company Danni & Toni is giving away $1,000 cash, gift cards, premium gel nail kits, and notoriety for those who design creative nails.

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danni & Toni has launched its new “DIY Nail Art Design Event”, bringing together creators and fans to make their own designs on clear nails, and offering terrific prizes for those who join in. Interested participants can apply to join the contest via the following site by Monday, August 1: https://www.dannitoni.com/pages/diy-event

All eligible applicants through August 1st will receive a free set of premium Crystal Clear nail strips from Danni & Toni. They will then have the opportunity to design their nails and show them off on a 15 second video on their social media. The winners will be chosen by a combination of social engagement, as well as review from the Danni & Toni team. The most popular submissions will then receive $1000 cash (1 grand prize), $200 gift cards (2 prizes), and premium nail starter kits (3 prizes). In addition, their nail art will be shown off to D&T’s large follower social media and email base, building their reputation as creators.

This contest goes along with Danni & Toni’s mission of making nails fun and interactive, as well as bringing people together. By creating such positivity, the brand hopes to build excitement and engagement around nails in brand new ways.

From children to adults of all ages, there is always a D&T color and style that fits each type of personality. In addition, Danni & Toni offers fun activities, such as free birthday nails, sale products, holiday-themed styles, as well as renowned customer service to help with any questions or advise that customers have.

All Danni & Toni gel nail strips and other products can be found at https://www.dannitoni.com/ , with fast shipping and service from the heart of Southern California.

About Danni & Toni

A leader in semi-cured glaze gel nails, Danni & Toni creates top quality manicure and pedicure strips - as well as other accessories that showcase your creativity and fun. With salon-quality and safe nail sticker art beauty solutions, D&T has become an industry leader through its attention to quality. The company also offers 6w led nail lamps and other DIY nail care tools that always provide the best value, happiness, confidence, and color to all nail lovers.

For inquiries or media that would like to try our products, contact marketing@dannitoni.com with any inquiries.

Danni & Toni DIY Nail Art Design Event