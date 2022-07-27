Global Plastic Adhesives Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Plastic Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Plastic Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the plastic adhesives market size is expected to grow from $6.71 billion in 2021 to $7.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The global plastic adhesive market size is expected to grow to $9.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%. Increasing demand for plastic adhesives from the construction sector coupled with the growth of the construction industry is anticipated to boost the demand for the plastic adhesives market growth over the forecast period.

The plastic adhesives market consists of sales of plastic adhesives by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing plastic adhesives. Plastic adhesives refer to a special type of adhesives used for bonding plastic materials.

Global Plastic Adhesives Market Trends

Plastic adhesive companies are increasingly using automation and instrumentation solutions to control the production process more effectively. Automation instruments include control valves, temperature transmitters, level transmitters, flow transmitters, and pressure transmitters that help improve operational efficiency in manufacturing facilities.

Global Plastic Adhesives Market Segments

The global plastic adhesives market is segmented:

By Resin Type: Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Silicone, MMA, Cyanoacrylate, Others

By Technology: Solvent-Based, Water-Based

By End-User: Automotive, Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Medical, Packaging, Others

By Geography: The global plastic adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Plastic Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides plastic adhesives global market overviews, plastic adhesives global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global plastic adhesives market, plastic adhesives global market share, plastic adhesives global market segments and geographies, plastic adhesives global market players, plastic adhesives global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The plastic adhesives market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Plastic Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel Corporation, 3M Company, Permabond LLC, Sika AG, DowDuPont, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Master Bond Inc., Huntsman International Llc., and Arkema.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

