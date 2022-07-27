Earthing Equipment Market Size 2022-27: Global Trends, Growth, Analysis, Share and Forecast Report

Earthing Equipment Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Earthing Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global earthing equipment market size reached US$ 4.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.93% during 2022-2027.

Earthing equipment is a device used to connect the body of an electrical appliance to the deeper ground soilthrough a metal link. It includes flat tape, insulated operating rods, solid stranded and circular conductors, grounding clamps, and grounding wires. It is employed in residential and commercial buildings and industrial plants for enhancing safety, offering protection against electrical disturbances, such as power surges and lightning strikes, and minimizing the risk of electric shock.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Earthing Equipment Market Trends:

Significant growth in the construction of residential and commercial complexes across the globe representsone of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, rising investments in the renovation of existing infrastructure, such as tunnels and roads, arecatalyzing the demand for efficient earthing equipment to protect residents, workers, machinery, and appliances from dissipating short circuits and electrical surges. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of smart and technologically advanced devices that require constant earthingis bolstering the market growth.

Request a Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/utility-energy-analytics-market/requestsample

Earthing Equipment Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ABB Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Avantha Group), Eaton Corporation Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Harger Lightning & Grounding, Kingsmill Industries UK Ltd., Schneider Electric SE and Toshiba Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, deployment, application and vertical.

Breakup by Product:

MS Flat

CI Flat

GI Wire

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3BkEoHS

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports:

Utility and Energy Analytics Market: https://bit.ly/3vi71lc

Mining Drilling Services Market: https://bit.ly/3OEBTTZ

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market: https://bit.ly/3BlgITW

Inventory Tank Gauging System Market: https://bit.ly/3BBHOX9

Solar Backsheet Market: https://bit.ly/3QfHUb1

Petroleum Coke Market: https://bit.ly/3PWybGm

Oilfield Equipment Rental Market: https://bit.ly/3QfIbe3

Metering Pump Market: https://bit.ly/3PXR2Rj

Energy Harvesting System Market: https://bit.ly/3Jgga3x

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

