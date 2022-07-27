Digital OOH Advertising Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2022-2027

Digital OOH Advertising Market Size

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the digital-out-of-home advertising market to reach US$ 33 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.41% during 2022-27.

The global digital OOH advertising market reached a value of US$ 14.8 Billion in 2021. Digital out-of-home (OOH) advertisement represents a dynamic communication medium displayed on digital signage. It is mainly used for advertising products or communicating information to the public across airports, shopping malls, railway stations, bus shelters, roadways, etc. These signs are also used in indoor spaces, such as medical waiting rooms, retail stores, movie theatres, etc., that are accessible to the public.

Digital OOH Advertising Market Trends:

The growing levels of digitization and the rising penetration of internet-based advertising platforms are some of the major factors driving the digital OOH advertising market growth. In line with this, numerous advertisers are using virtual screens, motion graphics, projectors, video content, etc., which are aimed at specific demographics. Moreover, increasing advancements in advertising technology, such as improved IoT connectivity, near-field communication, artificial intelligence (AI), beacons, etc., are encouraging the development of digital screens that deliver contextually relevant and real-time content. Furthermore, the growing number of retail complexes and commercial infrastructures are attracting more individuals for outdoor activities, thereby stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the declining costs of digital advertisements are projected to positively influence the growth of the digital OOH advertising market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the digital-out-of-home advertising market to reach US$ 33 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.41% during 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

APG|SGA

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Global Media

JCDecaux

Lamar Advertising Company

oOh!media Limited

Outfront Media Inc.

Stroer

Market Segmentation:

Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Format Type:

Digital Billboards

Video Advertising

Ambient Advertising

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Outdoor

Indoor

Market Breakup by End-User:

Retail

Recreation

Banking

Transportation

Education

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

