E-Learning Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2022-2027
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global e-learning market to reach US$ 521.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2022-2027.
The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the e-learning industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on e-learning market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. The market is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.
The global e-learning market reached a value of US$ 253.3 Billion in 2021. E-learning is a learning system that relies on electronic resources, including computer devices and information and communication technology (ICT), to impart the lessons. It offers information in the form of animation, videos, images, texts, and audios via the internet, interactive TV or CD-ROM, intranet, satellite broadcast, etc. E-learning systems ensure personalization, save time, and control overhead costs. Consequently, they find widespread applications across numerous sectors, such as academic, healthcare, corporate, government, etc.
E-Learning Market Trends:
The growing adoption of e-learning solutions and virtual teaching methods by educational institutes, particularly during consequent lockdowns imposed across several nations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, is primarily driving the e-learning market. Besides this, the increasing sales of smartphones and the expanding penetration of wireless communication technologies are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the rising demand for e-learning solutions in the agriculture sector to get easy access to educational content on the usage of precision and sustainable farming methods is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the launch of gamification techniques to boost participation and engagement among the learners are expected to stimulate the global e-learning market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global e-learning market to reach US$ 521.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2022-2027.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Adobe Inc.
Aptara Inc. (iEnergizer)
Blackboard Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
GP Strategies Corporation
Instructure Inc. (Thoma Bravo)
Oracle Corporation
Pearson Plc
SAP SE
Skillsoft Corporation
Thomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company).
Breakup by Technology:
Online E-Learning
Learning Management System
Mobile E-Learning
Rapid E-Learning
Virtual Classroom
Others
Breakup by Provider:
Services
Content
Breakup by Application:
Academic
K-12
Higher Education
Vocational Training
Corporate
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Government
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
