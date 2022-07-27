E-Learning Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2022-2027

E-Learning Market Size

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global e-learning market to reach US$ 521.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2022-2027.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the e-learning industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on e-learning market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. The market is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Informed covered in the report:

Historical market data from 2016-2021

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the Keyword market size and its contribution to the parent market

Upcoming market trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on key players

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart meters market key players

The global e-learning market reached a value of US$ 253.3 Billion in 2021. E-learning is a learning system that relies on electronic resources, including computer devices and information and communication technology (ICT), to impart the lessons. It offers information in the form of animation, videos, images, texts, and audios via the internet, interactive TV or CD-ROM, intranet, satellite broadcast, etc. E-learning systems ensure personalization, save time, and control overhead costs. Consequently, they find widespread applications across numerous sectors, such as academic, healthcare, corporate, government, etc.

E-Learning Market Trends:

The growing adoption of e-learning solutions and virtual teaching methods by educational institutes, particularly during consequent lockdowns imposed across several nations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, is primarily driving the e-learning market. Besides this, the increasing sales of smartphones and the expanding penetration of wireless communication technologies are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the rising demand for e-learning solutions in the agriculture sector to get easy access to educational content on the usage of precision and sustainable farming methods is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the launch of gamification techniques to boost participation and engagement among the learners are expected to stimulate the global e-learning market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global e-learning market to reach US$ 521.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Adobe Inc.

Aptara Inc. (iEnergizer)

Blackboard Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

GP Strategies Corporation

Instructure Inc. (Thoma Bravo)

Oracle Corporation

Pearson Plc

SAP SE

Skillsoft Corporation

Thomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company).

Breakup by Technology:

Online E-Learning

Learning Management System

Mobile E-Learning

Rapid E-Learning

Virtual Classroom

Others

Breakup by Provider:

Services

Content

Breakup by Application:

Academic

K-12

Higher Education

Vocational Training

Corporate

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Government

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

