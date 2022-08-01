littli Launches New Travel-Friendly Toothbrushes to Help the World Smile Brighter On the Go
The eco-conscious, minimalist electronics startup delivers products to make consumers’ lives easier while reimagining electric toothbrushes
We’re pleased to give consumers who live life on-the-go exciting new travel-friendly electric toothbrush options that help them maintain their healthy lifestyle.”LONDON, ENGLAND, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- littli, a modern and minimalist electronics company, has launched two new travel-friendly toothbrushes, the littli L1 Portable Electric Toothbrush and littli U1 Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush. The two new products build on littli’s commitment to delivering innovative products with a small environmental footprint that help people look and feel their best no matter where life takes them.
Maintaining good oral health can be a challenge for people on the go, especially those who enjoy outdoor adventures. Manual toothbrushes offer insufficient cleaning power for many users, and electric toothbrushes can be too heavy to take on the go. Additionally, many of today's electric toothbrushes feature a multitude of functions and speeds, making it difficult for consumers to choose the right one for their needs.
The littli development team sought to solve these issues, giving consumers lightweight, travel-friendly electric toothbrush options without unnecessary functions while still delivering exceptional oral care.
Both new products are slim, light, and portable, making personal care easy on the road, out to eat, or while camping and hiking. The littli L1 Portable Electric Toothbrush is compact at 183 millimeters by 19 millimeters by 19 millimeters, just slightly longer than the Apple Pencil; light, weighing in at only 40 grams without its cover, weighing two grams less than AirPods; and portable, allowing users to travel with it easily. The U1 model offers a similar travel-friendly design and features while delivering unparalleled cleaning power driven by 48,000 vibrations per minute.
Both brushes also feature one mode and one button functionality, offering simplified personal care at an attractive price point. littli’s toothbrushes are also crafted from recycled materials to minimize environmental impact. A protective head cover enhances portability, protecting the brushes while they are stowed away in a bag. Both models are also compatible with type-C input chargers, requiring no special stands or accessories to recharge them, and one full charge offers 30 days of battery power.
littli’s products have been met with positive reviews from users. Alessandro Citterio, a backpacker and a photographer from Italy, shared, “I’ve bought two toothbrushes for my two-week trip to Iceland in July. My girlfriend really loves its compact size. I’m happy with the purchase.”
littli’s products have also captured the attention of consumers and critics alike, earning the young startup a host of awards and certifications. Since launching in 2021, littli has won the US's Spark Design Award, Italy's A Design Award, and Korea's Outdoor Design Award.
“We’re pleased to give consumers who live life on-the-go exciting new travel-friendly electric toothbrush options that help them maintain their healthy lifestyle,” said Max Wong, CMO of littli. “Our toothbrushes are easy to use and easy to travel with without sacrificing cleaning power, so you can be confident in your smile and oral health with a no-hassle toothbrush that delivers the ultimate clean.”
littli’s products are available online on the company's website and ship worldwide.
To discover more about littli and its minimalist, eco-conscious personal care electronics, visit their website at www.littli.co or their Instagram page.
About littli
littli aims to reimagine the electric toothbrush for today’s on-the-go traveler. Travel-friendly, small, portable, lightweight, and easy to use, littli’s electric and ultrasonic toothbrushes go wherever life takes you, helping you maintain a healthy lifestyle on the go. Leveraging modern-day science and technology, littli also helps you look and feel their best with minimal impact on the planet with its eco-conscious approach to travel-friendly electronics.
