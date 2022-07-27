Dr. Pelo Releases Scalp and Hair Wipes to Clean Hair Without Water
Junivuni Hair & Scalp Wipes remove dirt and oil buildup and help alleviate hair lossSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr.Pelo is releasing a new product that meets the needs of customers with various hair types. Junivuni Hair & Scalp Wipes are designed to cleanse and condition the scalp without water, just like shampoo. The ingredients are safe and natural, making them a better choice for those seeking an alternative to conventional shampoos and conditioners.
Dr. Pelo is a world-renowned research scientist, and his team has won awards from the World Health Organization and the United Nations Environment Programme. He has dedicated his career to studying scalp problems and how they can impact hair health. He believes that all scalp problems start from the root. His products contain unique natural extracts in patented formulations designed to treat various hair loss and scalp-related problems, such as dandruff. The active ingredient in the product that is effective in relieving hair loss is from the dermatology department of Korea University Ansan Hospital.
Junivuni Hair & Scalp Wipes are an easy and convenient way to keep hair clean and healthy, even on the go. These portable and effective wipes remove oil buildup and pollutants from hair, leaving a post-shower refreshed feeling. They're also great for removing sweat and soothing the scalp.
This new type of dry shampoo not only cleanses the scalp and hair of dirt and oil buildup; it also alleviates hair loss symptoms thanks to its unique formula. This new concept of hair loss care in a sheet-type dry shampoo is easy to carry and easily cleanses the scalp and hair anywhere, anytime, and can alleviate hair loss symptoms. The portable packaging makes it easy to take with you on the go, so you can keep your hair looking and feeling great no matter where you are.
Junivuni Hair & Scalp Wipes are a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their hair looking its best while hiking, working out or on the go. The wipes are also ideal for traveling or for situations when hair washing becomes difficult, such as in the hospital or after surgery.
Dr. Pelo's products are safe for people of all ages and clinically proven effective. The products are approved by the FDA in the United States, Canada and many other nations. Dr. Pelo's products are being sold in the largest department stores in Korea and duty-free shops at Incheon International Airport, Amazon and eBay. Dr. Pelo's products have also been featured in Time magazine, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today and ABC News.
For more information about the new wipes, visit www.drpelo.co.kr/collections/scalp-care.
Jeewan Kim
Dr Pelo
jwkim@drpelo.co.kr