The 2022 Char Champion Grilling Winner Has Been Announced
EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of registrants competed in the online Char Champion Competition, and a winner has been announced.
Food industry salesperson, Mike Caruso, gravitated to barbecue over the past five years after his wife taught him how to cook. Mike, a retired detective, loves brisket and pork butt and opts for the low-and-slow technique when preparing his favorite dishes. “Since retiring as a police officer, smoking meat has become a passion! I enjoy the whole process; I love learning and bringing people together,” said Caruso.
Mike will be sharing his story in Barbecue News Magazine, taking home a customized Yoder Smokers trailer rig, enjoying a VIP experience at the 2022 American Royal World Series of Barbecue, and receive $5,000 — which he plans on donating to the Naomi House, a charity that helps victims of human trafficking.
The Char Champion Competition supports the James Beard Foundation's mission to celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture, while championing a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability. In line with the Foundation’s mantra of Good Food For Good®, Char Champion, LLC will donate a portion of the net proceeds to James Beard Foundation programming in support of a restaurant industry and food culture where all have the opportunity to thrive.
“We are absolutely delighted to see how the Char Champion competition brought so many people together around food, and we are deeply grateful that this initiative will benefit the Foundation’s efforts to champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation.
Learn more about Char Champion, the cause, and the winner, by clicking here.
About the James Beard Foundation
The James Beard Foundation (JBF) celebrates and supports the people behind America’s food culture, while pushing for new standards in the restaurant industry to create a future where all have the opportunity to thrive. Established over 30 years ago, the Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives and is committed to supporting a resilient and flourishing industry that honors its diverse communities. By amplifying new voices, celebrating those leading the way, and supporting those on the path to do so, the Foundation is working to create a more equitable and sustainable future—what we call Good Food for Good®.
As a 501c3 non-profit organization, JBF brings its mission to life through annual Awards, industry and community-focused initiatives and programs, advocacy, and events. Current programs include the Open for Good Campaign, Chef’s Bootcamp for Policy and Change, Beard House Fellows, Legacy Network, Scholarship Programs, Smart Catch, and Women’s Leadership Programs. In addition, JBF celebrates the chefs and local independent restaurants at the heart of our communities with numerous events and partnerships nationwide throughout the year—including the Taste America culinary tour, JBF Greens events for foodies under 40, the soon-to-open Pier 57 Market Hall, food festivals, and more.
For more information, subscribe to the digital newsletter Beard Bites and follow @beardfoundation on social media platforms.
Support @ Char Champion
