FINAFLEX® x MoonPie®: FINAFLEX Partners with MoonPie to Reveal NEW Protein Snack Power Pie™

The game-changing collaboration is inspired by the classic childhood treat.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team behind FINAFLEX is pleased to announce an exciting partnership with MoonPie to launch the hottest new protein snack, Power PieTM FINAFLEX, a nutritional supplement and healthy snack brand founded in 2008, has dominated the functional food game with their world-famous “Oatmeal Protein Pie,” finding explosive success in retailers around the globe. For the past 14 years, FINAFLEX has been committed to showing the world what it means to “REDEFINE YOURSELF,” by putting innovative spins on both sports supplements and healthy snacks alike.In the company’s latest news, FINAFLEX has collaborated with Chattanooga Bakery, makers of the beloved MoonPie, to create one of the most innovative, healthy, and delicious products to hit the market in years - Power PieTM. The Power Pie, which launched on the 53rd anniversary of the Moon Landing, is inspired by the original MoonPie form and taste that consumers all know and love. It is artfully crafted with 14 grams of protein and high-quality, NON-GMO ingredients, and is truly a match made in heaven. With this exciting launch, consumers will no longer have to make the difficult decision of health and sustenance over taste and satisfaction.“Who’s ready for a REMIX?” exclaims CEO/Co-Founder Kyung Kim. “Since 1917, MoonPie has been a staple American snack. MoonPie has captured the hearts and stomachs of millions for over 100 years now, but it hasn’t stopped developing and evolving to satisfy so many Americans every single day. Fortunately for us, in spring of 2022, MoonPie decided it was time to shake things up a bit – and chose FINAFLEX to be its muse.”According to FINAFLEX, the triple-layered treat will have the same chocolate, cookie, and marshmallow components as the traditional MoonPie, but with a wholesome twist. The 14 grams of high-quality protein packed into every pie will provide increased satiation, making it the perfect on-the-go snack. Moreover, the Power Pie is NON-GMO verified, so customers can feel confident about the high-quality ingredients and formulation of this unique product.“As a minority-owned business, we’ve worked especially hard to build this brand from the ground up, and it’s incredible to see all of that hard work and diligence pay off in the form of new opportunities such as this,” Kim says. “Being able to bring our products to a whole new audience is going to be a new chapter of this journey, and we’re glad to be doing it with a brand that is as committed to their customers as we are.”“FINAFLEX is ready to show the world how delicious healthy eating can be, and we’re ecstatic to be able to do that alongside such an iconic brand as MoonPie,” states FINAFLEX President/Co-Founder, Bryan Krause. “This is truly a new era of functional snacking, and the Power Pie is blazing the trail.”For more information about FINAFLEX or the Power Pie, please visit https://finaflex.com/ About FINAFLEXFINAFLEX is dedicated to the advancement of Sports Supplements and Snacks. Since 2008, FINAFLEX, a minority-owned business with its roots in Atlanta, GA has been a leader in innovation, bringing to market intelligently designed products that deliver undeniable results at a price consumers can afford.