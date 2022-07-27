Colossal Appoints Mary Hagen as Chief Executive Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Colossal Management, LLC announced that Scottsdale-based entrepreneur, Mary Hagen, has stepped into the role of Chief Executive Officer for the company. With a marketing and operations background, Hagen has over 10 years of experience as a growth-oriented entrepreneur who has founded several successful startups and played a key role in the development of over 100 brands.
“It is a tremendous honor to serve as CEO of Colossal,” Hagen stated in a recent interview. “I am excited to lead this team of bright, young professionals. Together, I firmly believe we will make a positive impact on the world.”
Before joining Colossal as COO, Hagen, 30, has been the brainchild of several businesses within different industries—from design to technology to nonprofits. She innately sees the entire perspective of a business and what makes it tick. “I began developing brands and starting businesses when I was 19. I was consulting and building websites for leading software developers and overseeing marketing projects for various businesses,” she said. Her honest forward thinking is uniquely refreshing, and her ability to analyze business environments and needs while determining opportunities is a true gift.
Colossal aims to become a global leader in modern giving by offering a powerful, alternative method for charities to raise money and awareness for their organizations and their vital work. One of Hagen’s top objectives is to ensure that all Colossal campaigns are optimized to provide the lowest fundraising fees in the industry.
