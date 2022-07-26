There were 1,219 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,666 in the last 365 days.
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with UK National Security Adviser Lovegrove
July 26, 2022, 23:56 GMT
The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with UK National Security Adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove today in Washington, DC. Deputy Secretary Sherman and NSA Lovegrove discussed continued close coordination in supporting Ukraine and responding to Moscow’s unprovoked and unjustified war. They also discussed the global food crisis that President Putin’s invasion has exacerbated and deepened.
