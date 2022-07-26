Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Kosovan President Osmani and Prime Minister Kurti

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Kosovan President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Washington, DC. Secretary Blinken emphasized the enduring partnership between the United States and Kosovo, and the Secretary thanked the leaders for their strong support for Ukraine and generous hosting of Afghans. They discussed the importance of the EU-facilitated Dialogue for normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia, centered on mutual recognition, on the path toward Euro-Atlantic integration.

