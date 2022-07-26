Growing Consumption of Ammonia Caramel Owing to Unmatched Consistency & Versatility, Finds Fact.MR

The Market Growth in Asia Pacific Is Being Driven By the Wide Availability of Labor and Raw Materials at Cheaper Prices As Well As Growing Consumer Awareness of the Benefits of Fresh/Natural Label Flavors and Colors

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, South Korea, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, asserts that the global ammonia caramel market would be valued at US$ 48.5 Million in 2022 and go for a CAGR of 8.7% between 2022 and 2032. Usage of ammonia caramel in the form of colorant has been rampant since the last few years, so as to provide an aesthetic appeal to the food products.



The makers of beverages are into keeping the prices of beverages low, providing enhancement to looks, imparting higher intensity to colors, rendering explicit stability to colors, and encouraging overall consistency.

The above-mentioned qualities could be procured only on usage of ammonia caramel as colorant. It is also used as one of the food decorative ingredients. Apart from beverages, the other applications of ammonia caramel include soft drinks, bakery products, and confectionery.

The use of ammonia caramel as a coloring agent and also an antioxidant is increasing at a notable rate, owing to its unmatched consistency and versatility. Producers of ammonia caramel are vying to establish the conformity of their products to the FSSAI and ISO standards to communicate the safety and quality standards their products embrace.

Some of the key applications of ammonia caramel include beverages, soft drinks, confectionery, and bakery products.

What is a Key Factor Propelling Ammonia Caramel Usage?

“Increasing Usage of Ammonia Caramel as Colouring Agent in Food Additives”

Sugars or carbs are heated to create caramel, a sweet treat. Caramelization involves gradually heating sugar to 170 °C. After the sugar is cooked, the carbs disintegrate to create the caramel, a new liquid component with unique flavor and color. For its flavor, caramel is used in a wide range of sweets, pastries, and confections.

Ammonia caramel is a common food coloring applied to caramel to improve its color. There are many different varieties of caramel food colorings available.

Ammonia or ammonium compounds are heated along with sugar molecules to create ammonia caramel. The characteristics of baker's caramel, beer caramel, and confectioner's caramel are shared by ammonia caramel. There are many applications for ammonia caramel colorant in the food and beverage sector, and it is anticipated to increase strongly over the coming years.

Key Segments Covered in Ammonia Caramel Industry Survey

Ammonia Caramel Market by Grade :



Food Grade Ammonia Caramel

Pharmaceutical Grade Ammonia Caramel



Ammonia Caramel Market by Application :



Colorants

Emulsifiers Flavor Enhancers





Ammonia Caramel Market by End Use :



Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals



Ammonia Caramel Market by Region :



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Competitive Landscape

The new market entrants are introducing variants with respect to ammonia caramel.

Casju (a Denmark-based start-up) is creating vegan caramel that too, cashew waste. In other words, the initial offering from Casju constitutes dark chocolate-covered plant-based Casju caramel.

Sensient Technologies, by coming up with 2 colors – orange and yellow, has expanded food colorings offered by it with the objective of market expansion.

Key players in Ammonia Caramel Market

Sethness Roquette

Mascot Food Colors

Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Bakels

D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc.

Goteborgsfood Budapest Ltd.

Metarom A.s.

Nigay SAS



Key Takeaways from Ammonia Caramel Market Study

The global ammonia caramel market is slated to reach US$ 112.2 Million by the year 2032.

North America holds 23.3% of the overall market.

Europe holds 21.3% of the entire market.

The upcoming period is expected to witness application of ammonia caramel as a flavouring agent in confections and pastries, and sweets.

