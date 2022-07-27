Tackling Learning Barriers: Over 230 Educators Graduate from Tools for Life Training.
Over 230 Educators and education specialist cheerily pose for a group shot after being equipped with tools to handle learning barriers
Over 230 educators from all levels ready to improve quality of education after graduating the Tools for Life program for the Scientology Volunteer Ministers
These courses have changed my life. They gave me a full understanding of other people and how to deal with them.”KYALAMI, MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, more than 230 educators from all levels converged at Castle Kyalami for one of the largest Learner Support workshop graduation ceremonies to date. Following a very successful Learner Support Professional Development Seminar held at Castle Kyalami earlier in July, the teachers trained very hard over the school holidays in order to learn how to tackle learning barriers and improve the quality of education for all students using the Tools for Life program from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers.
— Officer Sylvia Masombuka
They also learned other practical tools such as handling study difficulties, conflict resolution, communication, how to achieve goals, drug awareness, and more to further equip them to assist their students and themselves in dealing with life situations in and outside the classroom.
In attendance were several executives from various Department of Education districts, teachers, and school Principals who all uniformly expressed how revolutionary the Tools For Life are and how this program is the exact solution for the education sector in South Africa.
Deeply worried by the state of education in the country, they dedicated the June-July school holidays to empowering themselves with Learner Support tools called Tools For Life from L. Ron Hubbard so they can better assist their students who face learning barriers.
The event began with a warm welcome from the Public Affairs Director of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, Sandile Hlayisi who stated “It is in our power to create a better future for everyone, it starts with this generation”. The crowd was in very high spirits throughout and extremely proud to be officially appointed as Volunteer Ministers.
Officer Sylvia Masombuka, a community educator for the Johannesburg Metro Police Department and a Principal of a preschool that attended the graduation said “These courses have changed my life. They gave me a full understanding of other people and how to deal with them. Even at my Early Childhood Development Centre, I used to help parents with their children based on what I hoped was correct. But now, I am trained to handle every situation. I just apply one or more of these tools. I have gained so much knowledge and these courses have really put me in a good space”.
Ms. Abigail, a Deputy Principal school for students with learning disabilities in Vosloorus was extremely excited “Most teachers don’t understand the learners. The biggest problem is that they all don’t know what the barriers to learning are and how to overcome them. They know that students have learning difficulties but don’t know how to solve them, the Tools for Life can assist us in this regard”.
Hlayisi says that by providing practical tools to the educators, he feels that they will create confident learners. “We can improve education and other conditions by working together” concluded Hlayisi.
Castle Kyalami - Church of Scientology in South Africa
66 Pine Rd, Kyalami, Midrand, 1684
0102009600
Sandile Hlayisi
Church of Scientology South Africa
+27 619079325
email us here
EMPOWERED PASTORS: IMPACTING EDUCATION