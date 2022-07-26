St Johnsbury DUI/ Wanted Person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4005692

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-334-4701

DATE/TIME: 07/26/22 at approx. 1402

INCIDENT LOCATION: 530 Waits River Road, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI/ Arrest Warrants

ACCUSED: Josephine Farnham

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E Orange, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time above, State Police responded to the Bradford Mini Mart for an intoxicated employee who had returned to work. Upon arrival State Police encounter Josephine Farnham who was showing signs of intoxication. Further investigation determined Farnham had left work and then drove back to work under the influence of alcohol. Farnham was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion DUI and transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing. It was also discovered Farnham had three active arrest warrants. Farnham was transported to the Northeast Regional Correction Facility where she was lodged on the warrants.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/22 at 0830

COURT: Orange County Criminal Division

LODGED - Yes

BAIL: $100

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE