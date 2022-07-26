Submit Release
St Johnsbury DUI/ Wanted Person

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4005692

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                      

STATION:  VSP St Johnsbury          

CONTACT#: 802-334-4701

 

DATE/TIME: 07/26/22 at approx. 1402

INCIDENT LOCATION: 530 Waits River Road, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI/ Arrest Warrants

 

ACCUSED:    Josephine Farnham

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E Orange, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time above, State Police responded to the Bradford Mini Mart for an intoxicated employee who had returned to work. Upon arrival State Police encounter Josephine Farnham who was showing signs of intoxication. Further investigation determined Farnham had left work and then drove back to work under the influence of alcohol. Farnham was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion DUI and transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing. It was also discovered Farnham had three active arrest warrants. Farnham was transported to the Northeast Regional Correction Facility where she was lodged on the warrants.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/22 at 0830         

COURT: Orange County Criminal Division

LODGED - Yes     

BAIL: $100

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

 

