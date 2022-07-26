St Johnsbury DUI/ Wanted Person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4005692
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-334-4701
DATE/TIME: 07/26/22 at approx. 1402
INCIDENT LOCATION: 530 Waits River Road, Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: DUI/ Arrest Warrants
ACCUSED: Josephine Farnham
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E Orange, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time above, State Police responded to the Bradford Mini Mart for an intoxicated employee who had returned to work. Upon arrival State Police encounter Josephine Farnham who was showing signs of intoxication. Further investigation determined Farnham had left work and then drove back to work under the influence of alcohol. Farnham was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion DUI and transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing. It was also discovered Farnham had three active arrest warrants. Farnham was transported to the Northeast Regional Correction Facility where she was lodged on the warrants.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/22 at 0830
COURT: Orange County Criminal Division
LODGED - Yes
BAIL: $100
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE