AHMAD & HUSSAIN LAW GROUP REPRESENTS SILVER BAY MANAGEMENT IN THE LAUNCH OF A NEW $10 MILLION REG D REAL ESTATE FUND

NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahmad & Hussain Law Group is the lead counsel in taking a new real estate fund live. Silver Bay Management’s newest fund, Silver Bay Opportunity Fund LP is a Regulation D fund with a target raise of $10 million (the “Fund”). The Fund aims to acquire land in New Jersey for ground up construction and similar related projects.

The Fund is the fourth real estate fund launched this year with Ahmad & Hussain Law Group as the lead counsel. The firm has previously represented real estate funds raising up to $100 million. This launch secures Ahmad & Hussain Law Group as one of the top boutique firms representing clients in securities compliance in New Jersey.

Tariq Hussain, Esq., partner at Ahmad & Hussain Law Group, stated, “Our hope is to make securities compliance more accessible to smaller funds whom we believe have everything it takes to be successful.”

Ahmad & Hussain Law Group is a boutique law firm headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ. In addition to securities compliance, the firm also represents clients in corporate law, entertainment law, franchise law and has just recently added a criminal defense practice led by a former prosecutor in the State of New Jersey.

Ahmad & Hussain Law Group is located at 90 Paterson Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 and can be reached at 609-545-2100 or at info@sathlaw.com.

