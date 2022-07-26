PRESS RELEASE: Cabinet appoints Lefaoalii as new Chief Executive for MCIT

SAMOA, July 26 - (GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT); Cabinet has appointed Lefaoalii Unutoa Auelua Fonoti as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, (MCIT).

Lefaoalii is not new to leading a Government Ministry. She served as the Regulator in charge of the Office of the Regulator. She holds a Matser Degree in Engineering complemented by a Bachelor of Arts and AD Diploma in Electronics. Four applicants had vied for the position.

______________________________________________________________________________

PEPA O FA’AMATALAGA: Filifilia Lefaoali’i ma Ofisa Sili o Pulega o le Matāgaluega o Feso’otā’iga ma Fa’amatalaga Tekonolosi Fa’aneionapo (M.C.I.T.)

(OFISA SO’OUPU); Ua tofia nei Lefaoalii Unutoa Auelua Fonoti i le tofiga Pule Sili o le Matagaluega o Fesootaiga ma Faamatalaga Tekonolosi. O Lefaoalii sa avea ma Pule Faatonu o le Ofisa o le Pule Faatonu (Regulator) i tausaga ua mavae.

O lenei tofiga sa fautuaina mai e i latou sa faatinoina faatalanoaga ma ua fausia e le Kapeneta le latou fautuaga.