‘Comforting Promises’ Creator Releases Special Podcast Episode Addressing Inflation

In the episode, Sonya Buchanan discusses everyday things people can do to find alignment during inevitable financial whirlwinds

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonya Buchanan – the author, speaker, and creator of the Comforting Promises Broadcast on a mission to impact “one life, one smile at a time” – is pleased to announce the release of a special episode of The Sonya Buchanan Show that provides a unique and comforting perspective on the current financial turbulence.

As a speaker and teacher in the corporate world, Buchanan is no stranger to business cycles and their challenges. Her latest book, The Journey, is about the collapse of the economy in 1980 and the following four years of financial system failure that affected all sectors. The book, like the recent podcast episode, also explores humankind’s tendency to panic and discusses survival strategies.

The Sonya Buchanan Show is tied to Buchanan’s community brand, Comforting Promises Broadcast, which aims to build a strong leadership culture through its multimedia broadcast, blog, and online store.

In the special episode titled “Natural & Spiritual Laws Don’t Know What Inflation Is”, Buchanan reminds listeners that inflation judges nobody and provides some advice on how to thrive, not just survive, in periods of indiscriminate financial challenge.

“You will never know how amazing you are if you never aim toward who you can be,” said Buchanan. “That’s why I started Comforting Promises, to help leaders realize the best version of themselves and those around them.”

To learn more about Sonya Buchanan and the Comforting Promises Broadcast, click here.