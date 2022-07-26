Submit Release
Prolific Composer Steve Horowitz Reaches Major Milestone With the Release of His 30th Album on August 5, 2022!

Steve Horowitz - Side Scroller Cover

Steve Horowitz - Side Scroller

Steve Horowitz & the Red Desert Ensemble Photo

Steve Horowitz & the Red Desert Ensemble

Composer of the Original Score to the Academy Award Nominated Film “Super Size Me”

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome to “Side Scroller” The 30th album by prolific composer Steve Horowitz. Get ready for a heart pounding journey into a hypnotic world of rhythmic exactitude. Written for the critically acclaimed Red Desert Ensemble, Side Scroller exposes the hidden musical secrets trapped within every video game!

Side Scroller for bass clarinet and percussion features Devin Maxwell (percussion) and Katie Porter (bass clarinet). The piece includes a film by The well-known videographer/filmmaker Zig Gron.

Side Scroller features repeating percussion patterns and slowly unfolding bass clarinet lines. The accompanying video represents each rhythm segment in the piece with an individual clip or snippet of timed gameplay from some of the most well-known and well-loved side scrolling games. Games such as River City Ransom, Sonic the Hedgehog, Mega Man and more are represented. The repetition of images, the repetition of rhythmic patterns, the time scale and slowly unfolding material brings out the humor, plaintiveness, and seriousness in the music.

“Video games are art and this piece highlights the artistry of side scrolling games throughout history. Small rhythmic cells combine and recombine to create an ever unfolding and hypnotic musical tapestry” - Steve H

This piece is made in homage to some of the greatest side scrolling video games of all time.

“The Moving Image moves; and then having moved, Moves on!”

Music By Steve Horowitz
Video by Zig Gron
Performed by the Red Desert Ensemble (Devin Maxwell & Katie Porter)
Recorded May 22, at Studio 43
Produced by Fluffy Schwartz

About Red Desert
https://www.reddesertensemble.org/
RED DESERT is the duo project of clarinetist Katie Porter and composer/percussionist Devin Maxwell. They have been performing, commissioning, creating and championing interesting music for almost 20 years. Based in Brooklyn, NY and a remote cabin in the mountains of Utah, they’re repertoire consists primarily of living composers, especially ones that strive to challenge and enrich our understanding of what music is and can be.

About ZIG GRON
https://sensitiveskinmagazine.com/zig-gron/
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0343065/
Zig grew up in Detroit, studied music composition and now works as an independent filmmaker and editor. Zig’s work is thought provoking, intense and fun. Zig Gron is most frequently exhibited in the United States, but he has also had exhibitions in Germany, Greece among other far away places.

Album Preview (for press)
https://promo.theorchard.com/k6wPeUSXBa2yDdYtPMUd?skin=light
Video Promo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrmFpC5ySXA

To purchase:
https://www.stevehorowitzmusic.com/albums
Apple https://music.apple.com/us/artist/steve-horowitz/185446777
Tidal https://tidal.com/browse/artist/5994562
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/0zdxLXZzI7d9xpvtaNcdoi
Amazon https://www.amazon.com/s?i=popular&rh=p_32%3ASteve+Horowitz&ref=dp_byline_sr_music_1

For more information:
https://www.stevehorowitzmusic.com/
https://www.facebook.com/steve.horowitz.3
https://twitter.com/fluffyschwartz

COMING SEPTEMBER OF 2022
Next Release is an re-mastered album of Steve’s first two string quartets

Press inquiries:

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

You just read:

