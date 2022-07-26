FIRE INVESTIGATION // SHELBURNE // WILLISTON BARRACKS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2001875
TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill
STATION: Williston Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: July 23, 2022 – Time of Call: 1:27 AM
LOCATION: 548 Ridgefield Road Shelburne, VT
INCIDENT: Non-Criminal Fire Investigation
VICTIM: Andrew Cartwright , Age 40
Rachael Cartwright, Age 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 23, 2022, at approximately 1:27 AM the Shelburne Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at a single-family residence on Ridgefield Road in Shelburne. Initial reports indicated the residents may be trapped inside the home. When fire fighters arrived, they found the family had safely exited the home. Fire crews from several area departments worked to extinguish the fire.
As part of Fire Chief Jerry Ouimet’s assessment of the scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event. Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene later that morning and began a scene examination. Due to the extent of the fire damage only an area of origin at the 1st floor, northern side of the residence could be determined. The cause of the fire will remain undetermined, but is not considered to be the result of direct human involvement
Anyone with information about this fire event is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Williston at (802)878-7111.
Matthew Hill
Detective Sergeant, VT State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Office - (802)878-7111 ext 4057
Cell – (802)585-6412
IAAI - FIT
To request a copy of a report follow this link:
https://vsp.vermont.gov/public/recordrequests