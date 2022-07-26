FIRE INVESTIGATION // SHELBURNE // WILLISTON BARRACKS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2001875

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: Williston Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: July 23, 2022 – Time of Call: 1:27 AM

LOCATION: 548 Ridgefield Road Shelburne, VT

INCIDENT: Non-Criminal Fire Investigation

VICTIM: Andrew Cartwright , Age 40

Rachael Cartwright, Age 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 23, 2022, at approximately 1:27 AM the Shelburne Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at a single-family residence on Ridgefield Road in Shelburne. Initial reports indicated the residents may be trapped inside the home. When fire fighters arrived, they found the family had safely exited the home. Fire crews from several area departments worked to extinguish the fire.

As part of Fire Chief Jerry Ouimet’s assessment of the scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event. Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene later that morning and began a scene examination. Due to the extent of the fire damage only an area of origin at the 1st floor, northern side of the residence could be determined. The cause of the fire will remain undetermined, but is not considered to be the result of direct human involvement

Anyone with information about this fire event is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Williston at (802)878-7111.

Matthew Hill

Detective Sergeant, VT State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office - (802)878-7111 ext 4057

Cell – (802)585-6412

Matthew.Hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI - FIT

