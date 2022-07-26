Insuritas Selected for Prestigious AIFinTech100 Ranking

AIFinTech100 ranking for 2022 as one of the world's most innovative providers of artificial intelligence & machine learning technologies for financial services

Now, more than ever, established financial institutions need to be aware of the latest AI and data analytics technology in the market to deliver competitive financial products and reach new customers” — Richard Sachar, Director at FinTech Global

EAST WINDSOR, CT, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insuritas announces that it has been selected to be part of the prestigious AIFinTech100 ranking for 2022 as one of the world's most innovative providers of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies for financial services. The selection was made by FinTech Global, a leading authority on FinTech innovation. This recognition comes at a time when AI is increasingly used to solve challenges and improve efficiency in the financial sector. Insuritas is proud to be among the top companies leading the charge in this important field.

FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, "Now, more than ever, established financial institutions need to be aware of the latest AI and data analytics technology in the market to deliver competitive financial products and reach new customers. The AIFinTech100 list helps senior decision-makers in the industry filter through all the vendors in the market by identifying the market-leading AI innovators which will have a lasting impact on the industry."

Insuritas' Revolutionary Model

Insuritas designs, builds, launches, and operates insurance agencies that its partners own. Insuritas is one of the only companies to offer this unique B2B2C model, where the agency is operated entirely inside the partner's brand, while Insuritas handles all the back-end work, supported by virtual and live agents.

Using AI and Data Solutions to Empower Partners

BUNDLE by Insuritas is the first-of-its-kind insurance integration that offers a fully embedded digital insurance agency solution. It features a virtual insurance agent powered by Artificial Intelligence and predictive analytics that is engineered to include a full-service 'online to offline' insurance shopping experience with licensed professional agents, along with rapidly emerging bind online capabilities. With BUNDLE, you aren't limited to one vertical of insurance. BUNDLE supports personal lines, life, commercial insurance, pet and other ancillary products. The BUNDLE ecosystem empowers partners to maximize lifetime value with payments steadily flowing in over a recurring period.

VP, Marketing, Leland Chen has shared that, "We have tracked how infusing AI throughout the insurance customer journey can significantly increase customer satisfaction. By starting with our team's deep industry expertise and digital tools, we are benefitting from increased speed, accuracy and efficiency."

Dave Grimson, SVP, Head of Product added, "the increased productivity opens more time for us to develop the personal connections customers are looking for when making insurance decisions. We are thrilled to be recognized as a finalist for the incredible effort our team has made in supporting the expansion of digital advancement for the industry."

About Insuritas

Insuritas' mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience in which carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. Leveraging proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations, Insuritas offers a vast network of solutions to empower partners to operate their own labeled, full-service insurance agency. With Insuritas' data solutions, partners can generate expanded wallet share, increased retention, and recurring non-interest revenue. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.

About FinTech Global

FinTech Global is the world's leading provider of FinTech information services, B2B media products and industry events. We inform, promote and connect FinTech buyers, sellers, investors, and innovators worldwide. We serve a network of over 300,000 FinTech professionals from market-leading organizations – financial institutions, technology innovators, corporate investors, venture firms, and expert advisory firms. We enable them to get the information they need to make better business decisions and to connect and engage with the people and organisations they want to do business with. For more information, please visit: www.FinTech.Global.

