CSA Balloons Announces A New and Effortless Way to Order Custom Balloons in Canada

With so much competition in the balloon printing industry, CSA Balloons continues to focus on offering outstanding quality products and service.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian business owners and event promoters are constantly on the go and have no time to waste searching for the right promotional item for their next business event. They want something fast and easy to order, with a high ROI. This is why the balloon printing industry still stands strong, even after the recent pandemic.
CSA Balloons is committed to staying at the forefront of new technologies and offering high standard service. For this reason, they have integrated a quick and simple way to order balloons in their recently updated website.
Their order page is wonderfully easy to navigate, making the order process a breeze. Without having to browse, clients can simply choose the type and size of balloons they would like to customize.
As soon as a choice is clicked, the available colours and finishes will automatically appear below the section, allowing the customer to choose from their wide selection of existing options.
Order quantity, ink colours, and even a colour match option can easily be selected. Clients can then upload their images or logos they would like to include on the custom balloons (only JPG or PNG formats are accepted) and choose if they would like a one-side, two-side (same image on both sides of the balloon) or two-side different print (different image on each side of the balloon).
Production type can then be selected. This includes priority and rush printing, varying from 1 to 3 business days, and finally, clients can even select balloon accessories for air or helium inflation.
Billing information, shipping address, and event requirements can also be integrated in the same order form, making the whole process fast and painless.
Once the order goes through, the CSA design team will get to work and create a professional digital proof of the final product for the client to approve. This is usually done fast, and proofs are sent by email, so that they can be approved quickly.
Extra perk? Ordering custom balloons online will get customers a 5% discount!
CSA Balloons promises fast and easy access to custom printed balloons throughout Canada. With an easy ordering process, rush printing options and fast shipping services, it seems they are on the right track to delivering what they promise!
About CSA Balloons:
For more than fifteen years, CSA Balloons has been a leader in custom balloon printing. With offices in the USA and Canada, they supply personalized balloons to clients throughout North-America. Their dedicated staff will help any business, association, or party planner create the perfect custom balloons for any event. Renowned for their impeccable print quality, fast delivery, and outstanding customer service, they are the top-choice balloon printers for businesses big and small.
