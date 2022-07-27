Groundbreaking Event for Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Sandy City

Dying for freedom isn't the worst thing that can happen. Being forgotten is.”
— Georgie Carter-Krell (Mother of Posthumous Medal of Honor Recipient)
SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: Groundbreaking Event for Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Sandy City
WHEN: Friday July 29, 2022 @ 10:00 A.M.
WHERE: Sandy City Hall, 10000 South Centennial Parkway, South side of the building

The Gold Star Families Monuments are dedicated to honor, recognize, and serve Gold Star Families and the legacy of their loved ones who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments are established by The Woody Williams Foundation, founded by Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last living recipient of the Medal of Honor from World War II, and who recently passed away in June 2022. Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments are a two-sided, four-panel monument made of black granite. One side reads, “Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, a tribute to Gold Star Families and Relatives who sacrificed a loved one for our freedom.” On the other side, there are scenes etched on each panel: Homeland (Sandy City), Family, Patriot, and Sacrifice. At the center of the panels is a silhouette of a service member saluting, which represents the legacy of the loved ones who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Gold Star Families Foundation is hoping to raise $20,000 from community members and local businesses. Fundraising efforts are through the Colonial Flag Foundation: https://www.healingfield.org/event/goldstarfamiliesmemorial/

The Monument is expected to be finished by September 25th, 2022 (Gold Star Mothers & Family Day).

Sawn Swenson
Colonial Flag Foundation
+1 801-637-4524
sawn@healingfield.org
