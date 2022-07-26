Polyphenylene Sulfide Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.28 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.85%: Straits Research

The global market for polyphenylene sulfide was valued at USD 1.53 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach USD 3.28 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.85%. Asia Pacific is anticipated to rule the polyphenylene sulfide market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The semi-crystalline polymer polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) has a high melting point and is made up of many connected aromatic rings. The synthetic fibre made from the substance is renowned for its good mechanical and temperature qualities and high thermal and chemical resistance. It has specific properties like flame retardancy, high heat deflection, and outstanding dimensional stability. It is thermoplastic by nature. It is also renowned for its consistently high service temperatures, which often fall between 1800 and 2400 °C.

Commercially available forms and grades of polyphenylene sulfide include fibers, compounds, films, filaments, and coatings. Its resins are frequently strengthened with other materials, particularly glass fibers and reinforcing elements , to improve their thermal and mechanical qualities. The majority of these chemicals are used in injection molding procedures. Conveyor belts, filtration media, and various textiles and fibers can be created from an empty product resin by melting it down and blowing it up.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/polyphenylene-sulfide-market/request-sample





A Newer Grade of Polyphenylene Sulfide Gains Popularity Hence Increasing Demand for PPS Resins

Electronics, automotive, mechanical, and numerous other industrial applications employ PPS resin polymers often. Extreme pressure and temperature conditions are offered by all of these applications and traditional sorts of end uses. As a result, offering sustainable grades of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins became crucial for PPS resin makers.

The development and sale of PPS resins with conductive, magnetic, and low-wear properties is presently a goal of PPS resin producers. PPS resins in many end-use applications are anticipated to increase due to these improved grades.

In addition, newer grades can now be extruded or blow-molded thanks to technological improvements. The focus of enormous prospective prospects for market players is supported by a rise in global demand and newer grades of PPS resins.





Increasing Demand for PPS in the Automotive Industry

The automotive industry is the primary factor driving the high growth rates of the polyphenylene sulfide market demand worldwide. The rear windshield glazing, instrument panels, headlamp lenses, door panels, wheel covers, center consoles, roof modules, interior trims, door handles, bumpers, and housings are just a few typical and recently created automotive applications that use it. It is also employed in numerous automotive applications, including chassis, powertrain, trim, and electrical components. Flexibility in design, ease of assembly during manufacturing, and the possibility for weight reduction are the main factors driving the growth of the polyphenylene sulfide market in the automotive industry. The automotive industry's market share of polyphenylene sulfide is also growing due to the increasing demand for high-performance materials in various applications in an automobile engine compartment.





Growth Opportunities for the Global Market for Polyphenylene Sulfide

Increasing Competition Soon Because of Emerging Local Players

To expand the application space and thus boost the players' market position, numerous top businesses in the worldwide polyphenylene sulfide market have been introducing new products with more sophisticated characteristics. As an illustration, DIC introduced impact-modified PPS, an elastomer-modified PPS with characteristics like elongation, enhanced strength, outstanding performance even under high temperature and humidity, and reduced flash level. In addition, a few significant businesses are growing their manufacturing capacities to meet the rising demand for PPS . For instance, the specialty materials manufacturer Celanese Corporation stated in April 2014 that it would be expanding its factory in Nanjing, China. The business built a new PPS compounding machine for the plant to substitute thermosets and metals in several applications, such as aerospace, automotive, and electronics. With numerous local competitors concentrating on capturing the potential growth prospects on offer, the PPS market is anticipated to experience increased rivalry soon.





Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 3.28 Billion by 2030 CAGR 8.85% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By End-Use Industry, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Sk Chemicals | Dic Corporation | Lion Idemitsu Composites Co., Ltd | Zhejiang Nhu Special Materials Co., Ltd | Sabic | Kureha Corporation | Kureha Corporation | Solvay SA | Tosoh Corporation | Fortran Industries Private Limited Key Market Opportunities Increasing competition soon because of emerging local players Key Market Drivers A newer grade of polyphenylene sulfide gains popularity hence increasing demand for PPS resins.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/polyphenylene-sulfide-market







Regional Analysis of the Global Market for Polyphenylene Sulfide

The global market for polyphenylene sulfide is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific will soon dominate the market. Asia Pacific's market is growing due to the increased use of PPS in automotive components and coal-fired power plants. Companies looking for polymer replacements for metal parts will increase automotive PPS use. Honda, Hyundai Motors, and BMW are investing heavily in Asia-Pacific. These efforts foster market expansion. North America produces most PPS resins because of its well-established primary players. U.S. factories make a lot of PPS resin. Europe's electronic industry manufactures coil formers, circuit breakers, connectors, micro switches, relay components, HDD actuators, terminal blocks, thermostat parts, brush holders, motor housings, and switch components, drives the market's growth. Growing consumer awareness of eco-friendly materials fuels the PPS industry in Latin America. The Middle East and Africa grew steadily due to advances in PPS manufacturing and use.





Key Highlights

The global market for polyphenylene sulfide was valued at USD 1.53 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach USD 3.28 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.85%.

was valued at USD 1.53 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach USD 3.28 billion by 2030 at a The global polyphenylene sulfide market size is divided into three parts based on type, end-user, and region. The market for polyphenylene sulfide is further segmented based on type: linear PPS cured PPS and branched PPS.

is divided into three parts based on type, end-user, and region. The market for polyphenylene sulfide is further segmented based on type: linear PPS cured PPS and branched PPS. Based on the end-use industry , the market for polyphenylene sulfide is further segmented into automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial, aerospace, and others. The automotive sector dominates the market.

, the market for polyphenylene sulfide is further segmented into automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial, aerospace, and others. The automotive sector dominates the market. From a regional standpoint, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market.





Get a Free Sample Copy of this report: https://straitsresearch.com/report/polyphenylene-sulfide-market/request-sample





Competitive Analysis of the Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Market

Sk Chemicals

Dic Corporation

Lion Idemitsu Composites Co.Ltd

Zhejiang Nhu Special Materials Co.Ltd

Sabic

Kureha Corporation

Kureha Corporation

Solvay SA

Tosoh Corporation

Fortran Industries Private Limited





Segmentation of the Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Market

By Type

Linear PPS

Cured PPS

Branched PPS

By End-use Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Aerospace

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Polyphenylene Sulfide Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Linear PPS Market Size & Forecast Cured PPS Market Size & Forecast End-Use Industry Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Automotive Market Size & Forecast Electrical & Electronics Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By End-Use Industry Canada By Type By End-Use Industry Mexico By Type By End-Use Industry Latin America By Type By End-Use Industry Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By End-Use Industry France By Type By End-Use Industry U.K. By Type By End-Use Industry Italy By Type By End-Use Industry Spain By Type By End-Use Industry Rest of Europe By Type By End-Use Industry Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By End-Use Industry China By Type By End-Use Industry Australia By Type By End-Use Industry India By Type By End-Use Industry South Korea By Type By End-Use Industry Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By End-Use Industry Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By End-Use Industry South Africa By Type By End-Use Industry Kuwait By Type By End-Use Industry Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By End-Use Industry Company Profile Sk Chemicals Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Dic Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Lion Idemitsu Composites Co Ltd Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/polyphenylene-sulfide-market/toc





Recent Developments in some of the Key Players

In June 2022, to increase capacity and capabilities at the production facility of its SK Biotek subsidiary in Swords, Dublin, SK Pharmteco has previously announced a two-phase, $35 million investment.

to increase capacity and capabilities at the production facility of its SK Biotek subsidiary in Swords, Dublin, SK Pharmteco has previously announced a two-phase, $35 million investment. In April 2022, DIC Corporation decided to change its sales prices for its DIC.PPS polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) products. The retail price of products shipping after April 25, 2022, will be higher.

DIC Corporation decided to change its sales prices for its DIC.PPS polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) products. The retail price of products shipping after April 25, 2022, will be higher. In May 2022, Kureha Corporation announced that US-based startup Claros Technologies, Inc. (Claros) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Kureha America Inc. had inked a joint development agreement to create a PFAS capture and destruction technology platform.

News Media

World’s 7 Largest Chemical Companies

Adoption of Bioplastics and Biopolymers Thrive Towards Sustainability Goals

Widescale Applications of Plastics to Ascend the Blow Molded Plastic Market

Biopolymers Segment to Dominate the Green Chemicals and Materials Market





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Plastic Resin Market: Information by Product (Crystalline, Non-Crystalline, Engineering Plastics), Application (Packaging, Automotive, Construction), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Rotomolding Powder Market: Information by Type (Polyethylene, PVC Plastisol, Polycarbonate, Nylon, Polypropylene), Application, and Region — Forecast Till 2026

Polyolefins Market: Information by Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polystyrene), Application (Film & Sheet, Injection Molding, Blow Molding), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Molded Plastic Market : Information by Type (PE, PP,PET,PU),Technology (Injection Molding, Blow Molding),Application(Packaging,Automotive & Transportation, Construction)-Forecast Till 2026

Plastic Pallet Market: Information by Materials (High-Density Polyethylene), Type (Nestable, Stackable), End-User (Food and Beverages, Chemicals), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Blow Molded Plastic Market: Information by Raw Material (Polyethylene Terephthalate), Technology Trend (Extrusion), Application (Automotive and Transport), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.



For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com