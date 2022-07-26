Adaptive Computing and HongKe Technology Co. in China Sign Partnership Agreement
Global software company Adaptive Computing has signed a partnership agreement with tools and services provider HongKe Technology Co. in Guangzhou, China.
HongKe is delighted to partner with Adaptive Computing to provide HPC solutions and locally customized projects for the Chinese market.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive Computing, a trusted global leader in High-Performance Computing Workload Management and Cloud Solutions headquartered in Naples, FL, has formed a new partnership by signing an agreement with tools and services provider HongKe Technology Co. in Guangzhou, China. HongKe has offices in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Chengdu, Shanghai, Xi'an, Beijing, and Suzhou. The CEOs of both companies, Art Allen and Lashare Chen, respectively, signed the agreement along with their teams in an E-signing ceremony.
HongKe has been deeply involved in the industrial and manufacturing fields for 20 years. With the all-around development of cloud technology and the gradual implementation of digital factories, HongKe has participated in more and more cloud-themed businesses. These businesses initially started from a unified collection of original data to the cloud, subsequently from edge computing to the cloud, and currently as comprehensive business optimization, insight research, cost optimization, etc. The HongKe Cloud Technology Business Unit has implemented and accumulated rich experience from solutions and application scenarios for users in the industry. The solutions include resource monitoring, security guarantee, multi-cloud interconnection, application, data traction, etc. The team is constantly adapting to the national strategies spanning from technological innovation, standard formulation, ecology enrichment, and security guarantee, to energy saving and emission reduction, and creating better products, helping industrial and manufacturing users to achieve digital transformation, realize data-based cost reduction, and increase efficiency.
Adaptive Computing has provided advanced applications and tools to the HPC market for over 20 years with hundreds of deployments on the world’s largest computing installations. Adaptive Computing products and services are used by organizations of all sizes across a broad range of industries. In fact, some of the world’s largest clusters, grids, and data centers use Moab HPC Suite and the HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center to maximize performance and value, simplify management, and create a competitive advantage.
"Adaptive Computing is delighted to be officially allied with HongKe Technology Co. The collaboration with HongKe will broaden our reach throughout China and the Asia Pacific Region bringing HPC Cloud On-Demand to many new organizations." – Art Allen, CEO of Adaptive Computing Enterprises, Inc.
The Adaptive HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center (ODDC) is a scalable cloud systems management solution that gives organizations the ability to leverage public cloud provider resources, without vendor lock-in to any major cloud service provider. The HPC Cloud ODDC solution gives organizations the ability to spin up temporary or persistent HPC cloud infrastructure resources quickly, inexpensively, and on-demand. This enterprise-grade platform can be used to automatically deploy and build clusters in the Cloud, automatically run applications on those clusters, and then terminate the cloud resources, ensuring that the customer only pays for what is being used.
"HongKe is delighted to partner with Adaptive Computing to provide HPC solutions and locally customized projects for the Chinese market," said Lashare Chen, CEO of HongKe. "We are committed to solving the challenges brought by the complex IT environment for customers and look forward to working with Adaptive Computing to help customers reduce costs and increase efficiency."
