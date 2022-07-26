Oregon receives five-year extension waiver for Oregon Reinsurance Program

July 25, 2022

SALEM – The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS) recently received approval for a five-year extension of Oregon's 1332 State Innovation Waiver from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The extension runs from 2023 to 2027.

The waiver allows the DCBS Division of Financial Regulation to run the Oregon Reinsurance Program, which is designed to stabilize the individual market, reduce rates, and encourage insurance companies to offer plans in more parts of the state. Reinsurance spreads the risk of high-cost claims so that all insurance companies take an equal share of the risk of expensive claims. Currently, Oregon consumers may choose between six different health care plans on the individual market with at least four plans in all 36 counties.

This program is funded by a 2 percent assessment on all major medical and stop-loss plans and federal advanced premium tax credits, averaging more than $54 million a year from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, CMS, and Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Services. In addition, the American Rescue Plan for years 2021 and 2022 have added an additional $34 million to help increase enrollment and expand options for consumers affected by COVID-19. The extension is expected to save Oregonians more than $309 million over the five years through federal advanced premium tax credits. With the waiver, Oregonians can expect to save an average of at least 8.2 percent on premium health care plans, according to the NovaRest Actuarial Report and extension application.

“We are pleased to receive this extension as we continue to save people money on their health insurance premiums," said DCBS Director and Oregon Insurance Commissioner Andrew Stolfi. “Keeping insurance costs affordable is important for all Oregonians."

