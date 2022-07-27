Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,053 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,106 in the last 365 days.

Accident.com found that driver error is a leading cause of car accidents in 2022

Accident.com Logo

Injured in an Accident? Speak to a Lawyer Near You.

New research shows speed and distracted driving as significant factors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why do car accidents happen? According to a recent survey conducted by Accident.com, 39 percent of people cited driver error as the primary cause. Respondents also reported distracted driving and speed as significant factors.

Crashes and traffic-related deaths have been on the rise since the start of the pandemic. As accidents continue to increase, it is important to understand why roads are becoming less safe. With this survey, Accident.com analyzes the behaviors that put drivers at risk. Accident.com’s survey reveals the most common causes behind car accidents while supporting its mission of helping people find personal injury lawyers.

ROAD CONDITIONS ARE MORE DANGEROUS

The number of traffic fatalities has reached a 16 year peak, with 42,915 deaths in 2021. These fatalities represent a 10 percent increase from 2020. Multi-vehicle accidents and pedestrian deaths are on the rise as well, underscoring the severity of this crisis.

HOW ACCIDENT.COM COLLECTED DATA

Accident.com surveyed a total of 193 drivers ages 21 to 99 who were involved in vehicle crashes to identify the top causes of car accidents. The survey sample was representative of drivers across varied age groups and genders with a margin of error of +/- 7.372 percent.

DRIVER ERROR REPORTED AS THE TOP CAUSE OF CAR ACCIDENTS

Driver error was cited as the top cause of vehicle accidents for 39 percent of respondents. 32 percent and 19 percent of those surveyed cited distraction and inattentive driving as key causes, respectively. These numbers reflect CDC research that shows that nine people die every day due to distracted driving. Furthermore, teen drivers are more likely to engage in distracted driving than older drivers, and distracted driving remains the top cause of teen fatalities.

According to 15 percent of drivers surveyed, speed causes the most crashes. Speed is one of the notable factors behind the increase in traffic deaths, with speed-related crashes accounting for 29 percent of all deaths in 2020. Although alcohol ranked lower in Accident.com’s survey, accident statistics show that drunk driving could potentially cause one third of traffic deaths.

DRIVER ERROR AND PERSONAL INJURY COMPENSATION

Car accident victims can seek compensation from accidents caused by driver error through a personal injury attorney. With a nationwide network of experienced personal injury attorneys, Accident.com is making a difference by connecting accident victims with the help they need.

ABOUT ACCIDENT.COM

Founded in 2018 by Jack Chemtob, Accident.com is dedicated to solving one simple question — why is getting paid by insurance companies such a frustrating experience? With a nationwide network of personal injury lawyers, Accident.com helps injured claimants navigate the confusing world of insurance by partnering them with a dedicated expert in their local area. Accident.com’s mission is to ensure everyone in America gets fast and free access to legal advice and can pursue the claims they are entitled to if they have experienced personal injury. For more information, please visit Accident.com.

Jack Chemtob
Accident.com
+1 855-943-5556
jack@accident.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

You just read:

Accident.com found that driver error is a leading cause of car accidents in 2022

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.