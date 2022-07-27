Accident.com found that driver error is a leading cause of car accidents in 2022
New research shows speed and distracted driving as significant factorsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why do car accidents happen? According to a recent survey conducted by Accident.com, 39 percent of people cited driver error as the primary cause. Respondents also reported distracted driving and speed as significant factors.
Crashes and traffic-related deaths have been on the rise since the start of the pandemic. As accidents continue to increase, it is important to understand why roads are becoming less safe. With this survey, Accident.com analyzes the behaviors that put drivers at risk. Accident.com’s survey reveals the most common causes behind car accidents while supporting its mission of helping people find personal injury lawyers.
ROAD CONDITIONS ARE MORE DANGEROUS
The number of traffic fatalities has reached a 16 year peak, with 42,915 deaths in 2021. These fatalities represent a 10 percent increase from 2020. Multi-vehicle accidents and pedestrian deaths are on the rise as well, underscoring the severity of this crisis.
HOW ACCIDENT.COM COLLECTED DATA
Accident.com surveyed a total of 193 drivers ages 21 to 99 who were involved in vehicle crashes to identify the top causes of car accidents. The survey sample was representative of drivers across varied age groups and genders with a margin of error of +/- 7.372 percent.
DRIVER ERROR REPORTED AS THE TOP CAUSE OF CAR ACCIDENTS
Driver error was cited as the top cause of vehicle accidents for 39 percent of respondents. 32 percent and 19 percent of those surveyed cited distraction and inattentive driving as key causes, respectively. These numbers reflect CDC research that shows that nine people die every day due to distracted driving. Furthermore, teen drivers are more likely to engage in distracted driving than older drivers, and distracted driving remains the top cause of teen fatalities.
According to 15 percent of drivers surveyed, speed causes the most crashes. Speed is one of the notable factors behind the increase in traffic deaths, with speed-related crashes accounting for 29 percent of all deaths in 2020. Although alcohol ranked lower in Accident.com’s survey, accident statistics show that drunk driving could potentially cause one third of traffic deaths.
DRIVER ERROR AND PERSONAL INJURY COMPENSATION
Car accident victims can seek compensation from accidents caused by driver error through a personal injury attorney. With a nationwide network of experienced personal injury attorneys, Accident.com is making a difference by connecting accident victims with the help they need.
ABOUT ACCIDENT.COM
Founded in 2018 by Jack Chemtob, Accident.com is dedicated to solving one simple question — why is getting paid by insurance companies such a frustrating experience? With a nationwide network of personal injury lawyers, Accident.com helps injured claimants navigate the confusing world of insurance by partnering them with a dedicated expert in their local area. Accident.com’s mission is to ensure everyone in America gets fast and free access to legal advice and can pursue the claims they are entitled to if they have experienced personal injury. For more information, please visit Accident.com.
Jack Chemtob
Accident.com
+1 855-943-5556
jack@accident.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook