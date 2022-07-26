KhoaVang Computer Company launched a new advanced system in their laptops for content creators to use

/EIN News/ -- KhoaVang Computer Company recently introduced a new advanced system in the range of their laptop products. The new features and developments are ready to use in all their laptop products, PCs, workstations, and all types of computer accessories from new to old at the most reasonable prices.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Ho Chi Minh City-based computer accessories company Khoa Vang Computer was established in 2009. In the recent development, Khoa Vang introduces new and unique features and developments in laptop products, PC , workstations , and all computer accessories.

In recent development, KhoaVang Computer Company offers notable outcomes in different products from old to new at a very reasonable price. KhoaVang Computer Company provides laptop products, PCs, workstations, computer screens, computer components, and all types of computer accessories in different styles. It offers folks a free trial to enjoy the developments even with a 100% refund for products. After spending ten years in development, evolution, and growth, KhoaVang Computer Company is not now assembling the accessories of various prominent Laptop companies but also the trading partners of the industry.

As the demand for computers increases and customers in Ho Chi Minh City replace their accessories more frequently, KhoaVang has been successful in catering to students, engineers, and gamers alike. With our dedicated repair and warranty service, KhoaVang has become one of the largest computer repair and accessory suppliers in the Ho Chi Minh City area. In response to the demand for powerful, high-performance machines from businesses, professional designers, and graphic designers, we are able to assemble and import a variety of workstations.

For buyers who are not familiar with technology, KhoaVang offers advice on choosing the right product to suit their needs at a reasonable price. When selecting a product, KhoaVang also promises to deliver it by hand to ensure perfect product quality with incredibly fast delivery times of 30 minutes to 2 hours, free shipping within Ho Chi Minh City. With over 10 years of development, KhoaVang.vn has earned the trust of thousands of customers across the country.

Contact Info: KHOAVANG COMPANY LIMITED COMPUTER Address: 283/47 CMT8, Ward 12, District 10, HCM (big alley on the side of Viettel building) Hotline for purchase: 18006820 Warranty hotline: 18006820 Complaints and suggestions: 0931.333.034