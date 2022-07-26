Adoption of Retractable Awnings Owing to Escalation of Construction Industry; Sales to Surpass USD 13,142 Mn by 2032
The global retractable awnings market is estimated at USD 6,821 million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 13,142 million by 2032ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Retractable Awnings gives estimations of the Size of Retractable Awnings Market and the overall Retractable Awnings Market share of key regional segments During Forecast Period.The global retractable awnings market is estimated at USD 6,821 million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 13,142 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2032.
Key Companies Profiled
Commercial Awnings Ltd.
Eide Industries, Inc.
Marygrove Awnings
Markilux USA, Inc.
MITJAVILA
NulmagePro & Nulmage Awnings
Patio Shades Retractable Awnings
Sunesta
Warema Renkhoff SE
ADVANCED DESIGN AWNINGS
Global Retractable Awnings Market by Category
By Product Type, Global Retractable Awnings Market is segmented as:
Patio Retractable Awnings
Window Retractable Awnings
Freestanding Retractable Awnings
Smart Retractable Awnings
By Retracting Type, Global Retractable Awnings Market is segmented as:
Manual Retractable Awnings
Motorized Retractable Awnings
Others (Remote Control)
By Material, Global Retractable Awnings Market is segmented as:
Vinyl
Fiberglass
Metal
Others (Acrylic)
By Application, Global Retractable Awnings Market is segmented as:
Residential
Commercial
By Region, Global Retractable Awnings Market is segmented as:
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
MEA
SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.
