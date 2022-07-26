Forest Fires: Total Area Affected Reached 10,300 ha (Minister)

MOROCCO, July 26 - Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, Mohamed Sadiki, said Monday that the total area affected by forest fires in several regions of the Kingdom has reached 10,300 hectares.

In response to oral questions in the House of Representatives on "the causes and effects of forest fires in some regions of Morocco," Sadiki noted that the area that was threatened to be completely ravaged by fire is almost 123,000 hectares, adding that the fires have almost affected in the region of Larache, homes of more than 5,200 families, and that 35 douars were threatened.

The Minister also stressed that the fires are controlled so far, except for a forest fire that broke out on Monday afternoon in the town of Tazrout and is handled by "Canadair" aircraf.

On this occasion, he praised the efforts of the teams fighting forest fires belonging to various sectors and central, provincial, regional and local institutions, who worked with discipline, professionalism, close coordination and speed, and according to a well-defined strategy for more than 8 successive days, in order to ensure the effectiveness of aerial and ground interventions against the fires.



MAP 26 July 2022