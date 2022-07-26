Submit Release
Liberia National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I would like to congratulate the people of Liberia on this momentous year, which sees both the bicentennial of the arrival of the first free Black American settlers in what would become Liberia, and the 175th anniversary of the republic.

Our intertwined histories are only part of what makes our relationship so special.  Equally important are our shared values – respect for democracy, human rights, and the environment.  We have worked together in recent years to fight COVID-19 and to develop innovative new ways to combat climate change.  Our economic partnership is growing stronger each year.

It has been our honor to celebrate the Liberian bicentennial with you this year.  May your Independence Day be a day of celebration for Liberia’s past accomplishments and its bright future.

