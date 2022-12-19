Program description

TechWomen is an initiative of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs to advance the status of women and girls around the world and promote development in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to enable women to reach their full potential. The program partners with innovative companies in the San Francisco Bay Area and Chicago, Illinois to host emerging women leaders, providing them a unique opportunity for mentorship, professional growth and cultural exchange.

Approximately 110 professional women working in STEM fields from 21 countries in North Africa and the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Central Asia will travel to the United States in September 2023 for an intensive exchange experience. Women can select one of six tracks when applying: information technology, green technology, science, internet, biotechnology, or telecommunications. Applicants must have strong English skills as the program is conducted entirely in English. In honor of the 10th anniversary of TechWomen, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced several expansion components for the program over the coming years. These announcements (https://youtu.be/K5-CoQpxnEc) include expanding outreach to eligible alumnae of the TechGirls program apply to TechWomen. Such applicants will receive priority for selection to participate in the 2023 TechWomen program.

The Fall 2023 TechWomen application is now open!

The Fall 2023 TechWomen application closes at 09:00AM PST (11:00 PM Almaty time), Friday, January 13, 2023.

TechWomen participants are selected based on the eligibility requirements below. Applications are reviewed by independent selection committees composed of industry leaders and regional experts. Semifinalists will be interviewed by the United States Embassy in Kazakhstan.

Fall 2023 TechWomen Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must:

Be women with, at a minimum, two years full-time professional experience in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields. Please note that internships and other unpaid work experience does not count toward the two-year professional experience requirement .

Have, at a minimum, a bachelor’s degree/four-year university degree or equivalent.

Be proficient in written and spoken English.

Be citizens and permanent residents of Kazakhstan at the time of application and while participating in the program.

Be eligible to obtain a U.S. J-1 exchange visitor visa.

Not have applied for an immigrant visa to the United States (other than the Diversity Immigrant Visa, also known as the “visa lottery”) in the past five years.

Not hold U.S. citizenship or be a U.S. legal permanent resident.

Preference will be given to applicants who:

Demonstrate themselves as emerging leaders in their chosen professional track through their work experience, volunteer experience, community activities, and education.

Are committed to return to their home countries to share what they have learned and mentor women and girls.

Have limited or no prior experience in the United States.

Have a proven record of voluntary or public service in their communities.

Have a demonstrated track record of entrepreneurialism and commitment to innovation, especially in environmental and climate-related spheres.

Demonstrate a willingness to participate in exchange programs, welcome opportunities for mentoring and new partnership development, and exhibit confidence and maturity.

TechWomen encourages people with diverse skills and backgrounds to apply, including individuals with disabilities.

Application Details:

Please access the Fall 2023 TechWomen application at

https://www.techwomen.org/participants/eligibility-and-application

Applicants should select one of six tracks: biotechnology, green technology, information technology, internet, science, or telecommunications when applying.

As a part of the online application, all applicants are required to submit names and contact information for two professional or personal references. References will only be contacted for semifinalist candidates. References should be able to speak to your professional qualifications and/or personal attributes. References may include, but are not limited to, professional contacts (e.g. supervisors, colleagues), academic advisors, or other individuals who can speak to your experiences and qualities related to the TechWomen selection criteria. Applicants are required to submit 8 short, up-to-200 character, essays.

Program Selection Timeline: Important Dates for Participants

December 2023 – January 13, 2023 – Application and recruitment

April 30, 2023 – Applicants will be notified of the status of their application (non-select or semi-finalist) and semi-finalists will be contacted for an in-country interview.

May 31, 2023 – Final decisions will be made.

All applicants will be notified of the results of their application.

COVID-19 Vaccination Information

As of November 8, 2021 the United States requires all international travelers entering the United States to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated if they receive a vaccine that is fully- or emergency-approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or by the World Health Organization (WHO)

By U.S. Mission Kazakhstan | 19 December, 2022 | Topics: Education, U.S. & Kazakhstan